Kevin Maunsell breaks 30 minutes barrier for 10k

Clonmel AC's Kevin Maunsell competed at the well renowned Highgate Harriers Night of the 10,000m PBs.

This is an organised programme of races over 10,000m for athletes trying to run PBs over the Classic distance on the track, a race of 25 laps and they catered for everyone.

There were 5 races with over 40 athletes competing in each race and they were all graded.

Kevin was in the main race with 34 athletes competing. He was in with the best as this race was also a GB trial for the 10,000m World Championships.

There were a number of Irish athletes in the race as well. Going into this race.

Kevin’s previous best was 30 mins 23 secs and his goal was to break 30 minutes for this Classic distance.

He went off at a strong pace and was running well with a group. He kept that pace going to finish 23rd in a brilliant time of 29 mins 50.69 secs, a superb performance.

Well done, Kevin, a fantastic performance.