12-weeks suspension for Evan Comerford

Tipp senior football goalkeeper Evan Comerford has been suspended for 12 weeks following an incident in a County Senior Football Championship game between Kilsheelan-Kilcash and JK Brackens at Boherlahan last week.

Experienced referee Paddy Russell red-carded the Kilsheelan 'keeper late in the game, which the Templemore side narrowly won.

Following the submission of the referee’s report the case was discussed at a meeting of the county Competitions Control Committee (CCC) on Monday night last and as a result Comerford has been suspended for 12 weeks, which in effect rules him out of championship action for his county this summer.

Comerford, who had never before sent off, was reported for minor physical interference with the referee and since the infraction is a Category 5 offence he is now suspended from all levels of competition. While the incident occurred in a club game, because it is a Category 5 offence he is also suspended from inter-county action.

This will come as a huge setback for the Tipperary senior footballers as they prepare to meet Cork in the Munster semi-final in Páirc Uí Rinn on Saturday week. The highly-rated Tipperary custodian, an All-Ireland minor medal winner with Tipp minors in 2011, was nominated for an All-Star last year in acknowledgement of his role in Tipp’s progress to the All-Ireland semi-final.

It will more than likely now mean that Moyle Rovers goalkeeper Ciarán Kenrick will take the No. 1 jersey for the provincial semi-final clash with Cork.