Tipperary wonder horse Galileo sires first four classic winners of the year

Winter ran out a most impressive winner of the Tattersalls Irish 1,000 Guineas at the Curragh on Sunday to give Aidan O'Brien and Ryan Moore their second Classic success of the weekend.

For good measure, O’Brien was responsible for the first three home with the 8/13 favourite comfortably beating Roly Poly and Hydrangea.

Winter had earlier won the 1,000 Guineas at Newmarket and her sire, Galileo is responsible for all four Classic winners in Britain and Ireland this year.

Galileo at home in Coolmore Stud.

Galileo is at stud at Coolmore outside Fethard.

Winter was only the third filly to complete the Newmarket-Curragh 1,000 Guineas double and was her trainer’s seventh winner of the Irish Classic.

A day earlier O'Brien landed his 70th European Classic and his 11th win in the race when Churchill added to his high-profile Newmarket win with success in the Tattersalls Irish 2,000 Guineas.

Ridden by Ryan Moore, the son of Galileo was sent off a 4/9 favourite and ran out a ready winner from Thunder Snow and Irishcorrespondent to become the ninth horse to complete the Newmarket-Curragh Guineas double.