Former Rockwell student is Ireland Rugby 7s try-scoring hero

A former Rockwell College student scored six tries as Ireland’s Rugby 7s team won their first Rugby Europe Sevens Grand Prix Series tournament at the weekend.

Harry McNulty, who now plays his rugby with UCD, travelled to Moscow with the squad for the two-day tournament. He played in all of Ireland’s six matches and was the country’s top scorer in the tournament.

Along the way to claiming the cup, Harry scored two tries in Ireland’s 19-14 win over Georgia; one try against Germany when Ireland went down 21-28; two more tries in the cup quarter final against Portugal which Ireland won 19-17; and one try in the cup semi-final against home team Russia, which Ireland won 28-21. Russia are the reigning Grand Prix Series champions.

McNulty was part of the Rockwell team that lost the 2010 Munster Senior Cup to Presentation Brothers College. However the next year he started for his school again in the 9-3 cup final win over Pres.

Born in Bahrain in 1993 he has lived in the UK and USA and moved to Ireland in 2007 where he started attending Rockwell College.

The 2017 Grand Prix Series offers Ireland the opportunity to qualify for the World Sevens Series Repechage next season in Hong Kong, as well as the 2018 Rugby World Cup Sevens tournament in San Francisco next summer – for which only two European teams will qualify.