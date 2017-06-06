Tipperary women's mini marathon will take place in Clonmel in September

Above - At the launch of the Tipperary Women's Mini Marathon, which will take place in Clonmel on Sunday September 24th were, back, Marie Maher (Tipperary Sports Partnership), Niall O'Sullivan (Clonmel AC), Valerie Connolly (Tipperary Sports Partnership), Anthony Coleman (Clonmel Borough District), Cllr. Siobhan Ambrose (Cathaoirleach of Tipperary County Council), Dolores Fahy (Tipperary Civil Defence), Elaine Cullinan (Tipperary Sports Partnership) and Carol Creighton (Clonmel Borough District). Front, Nicola Maunsell (Clonmel AC) and Ciara Cummins, Ireland's Fittest Family.

The Tipperary Sports Partnership has announced that the Tipperary Women's Mini Marathon will take place in Clonmel on Sunday, 24th September at the slightly earlier time of 10.45am.

Ciara Cummins, a winning member of Ireland's Fittest Family show, officially launched the event.

Ciara said that it was great to be associated with this Women in Sport event for Tipperary and she was delighted to launch the 2017 Mini Marathon.

She said she was looking forward to taking part on 24th September for the first time. Ciara wished the organisers every success with the event.

This year the mini marathon will be starting at a slightly earlier time of 10.45am and also has a new flatter route around Clonmel.

This is a wonderful event for women and is open to walkers, joggers and runners of all abilities and mobility.

Registration is now open on www.tippminimarathon.ie and registration is both online and postal.

The mini marathon provides a great opportunity for participants to raise funds for their own local charities and there is a charitable donation of €200 to the largest group to register that is raising funds for charitable causes.

Details of local Meet and Train or Fit 4 Life running groups are available on the website to help participants to train.

Participants will receive a technical tee-shirt sponsored by LIT Tipperary.

All finishers will receive a specially designed race medallion. Spot prizes will also be distributed on the day.

All participants will be chip timed and the event is AAI measured and certified.

The Tipperary Mini Marathon is funded through Sport Ireland's Women In Sport Programme and this year's committee comprises members from Tipperary Sports Partnership, Clonmel AC, Tipperary Athletics County Board, Tipperary County Council, Clonmel Borough District, Clonmel Gardaí and Tipperary Civil Defence.