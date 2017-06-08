Cahir girls reach FAI County final

Our Lady of Mercy primary school was well represented by our sixth class girls who reached the FAI county final in St Kevin’s park, Two Mile Borris recently.

They achieved their place in the final having won all their first round games in Cahir park. Eight teams competed in the final.

They received wonderful support from their classmates and parents on the day. They performed excellently and demonstrated many skilful passages of play. The girls were very close to winning out the competition. We are all very proud of their achievement and know that a bright sporting future awaits them. The panel of players included Clodagh Malone, Anika Moloney, Niamh Costigan, Emily Kirby, Emily Coffey, Holly Keating, Ava Conway, Nicoleta Schitco, Jennifer Carrie, Ciara Hanrahan and Shianne Delaney.