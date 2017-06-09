Tipperary Sports Achievement Awards Tonight!

The thirteen nominees for the Butler’s Bar Fethard Sports Achievement Award for May are as follows:

Fethard U16 Ladies Football Team – County A champions beating Aherlow in the final.

(2) Cian Hurley – Winner of two gold medals at a Special Olympic gala held in Limerick.

(3) Eoin Tynan –Division B Singles and Doubles winner at the 12th Italian Open Racquetball Championships held in Brembate, Italy.

(4) Patrician Presentation Secondary School – Ladies Football Munster D schools winners.

(5) Holy Trinity National School – U13 Tipperary schools camogie champions.

(6) Fethard U10 Boys Football – South and County Community Games champions.

(7) Claire Annan – Senior Ladies winner at last weeks Walls of Fethard 4-mile road race.

(8) St. Rita’s U16 Camogie – County C winners 2017 beating Gortnahoe in the final.

(9) Bernard Feery – Over 55 winner at last weeks Walls of Fethard road race.

(10) Ryan Walsh – Captain of Thurles CBS who won the Munster U15 schools title.

(11) Keith Dalton – Keith rode three hurdle winners during May in his new adopted home, Kentucky.

(12) Ciaran Moloney & Kieran O Donnell – Winners of U15 Tipperary championship with Clerihan FC of 2017.

(13) Joe Murphy – Success for Joe at Ballinrobe when his charge, Swamp Fox, won the valuable McHale Handicap Hurdle.

The winner of the May Sports Achievement Award will be announced at a presentation function in Butler’s Bar on this coming Friday night, June 9, and all are welcome.