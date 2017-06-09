Tipperary Sports Achievement Awards Tonight!
13 nominees but who will be the lucky one?
Award winners for May will be announced tonight
The thirteen nominees for the Butler’s Bar Fethard Sports Achievement Award for May are as follows:
Fethard U16 Ladies Football Team – County A champions beating Aherlow in the final.
(2) Cian Hurley – Winner of two gold medals at a Special Olympic gala held in Limerick.
(3) Eoin Tynan –Division B Singles and Doubles winner at the 12th Italian Open Racquetball Championships held in Brembate, Italy.
(4) Patrician Presentation Secondary School – Ladies Football Munster D schools winners.
(5) Holy Trinity National School – U13 Tipperary schools camogie champions.
(6) Fethard U10 Boys Football – South and County Community Games champions.
(7) Claire Annan – Senior Ladies winner at last weeks Walls of Fethard 4-mile road race.
(8) St. Rita’s U16 Camogie – County C winners 2017 beating Gortnahoe in the final.
(9) Bernard Feery – Over 55 winner at last weeks Walls of Fethard road race.
(10) Ryan Walsh – Captain of Thurles CBS who won the Munster U15 schools title.
(11) Keith Dalton – Keith rode three hurdle winners during May in his new adopted home, Kentucky.
(12) Ciaran Moloney & Kieran O Donnell – Winners of U15 Tipperary championship with Clerihan FC of 2017.
(13) Joe Murphy – Success for Joe at Ballinrobe when his charge, Swamp Fox, won the valuable McHale Handicap Hurdle.
The winner of the May Sports Achievement Award will be announced at a presentation function in Butler’s Bar on this coming Friday night, June 9, and all are welcome.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on