Tipperary football team named for Championship clash with Cork

The Tipperary team to play Cork in the Munster Senior Football Championship semi-final at Páirc Uí Rinn this Saturday evening has nine starters from the team beaten by Mayo in last year’s All-Ireland semi-final.

As expected, Moyle Rovers’ Ciarán Kenrick starts in goal in place of the suspended Evan Comerford.

The match starts at 5pm and will be televised live on RTE 2.

The Tipperary team is

1. Ciarán Kenrick - Moyle Rovers

2. Shane O'Connell - Golden-Kilfeacle

3. Paddy Codd - Killenaule

4. Alan Campbell - Moyle Rovers

5. Bill Maher - Kilsheelan-Kilcash

6. Robbie Kiely - Carbery Rangers

7. Jimmy Feehan - Killenaule

8. Liam Casey - Cahir

9. George Hannigan - Shannon Rovers

10. Josh Keane - Golden-Kilfeacle

11. Liam Boland - Moyle Rovers

12. Brian Fox (captain) - Éire Óg Annacarty-Donohill

13. Conor Sweeney - Ballyporeen

14. Michael Quinlivan - Clonmel Commercials

15. Liam McGrath - Loughmore-Castleiney