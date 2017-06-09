Tipperary football team named for Championship clash with Cork
Ballyporeen's Conor Sweeney is named at corner forward on the Tipperary team for Saturday's Munster Senior Football Championship semi-final against Cork at Páirc Ui Rinn.
The Tipperary team to play Cork in the Munster Senior Football Championship semi-final at Páirc Uí Rinn this Saturday evening has nine starters from the team beaten by Mayo in last year’s All-Ireland semi-final.
As expected, Moyle Rovers’ Ciarán Kenrick starts in goal in place of the suspended Evan Comerford.
The match starts at 5pm and will be televised live on RTE 2.
The Tipperary team is
1. Ciarán Kenrick - Moyle Rovers
2. Shane O'Connell - Golden-Kilfeacle
3. Paddy Codd - Killenaule
4. Alan Campbell - Moyle Rovers
5. Bill Maher - Kilsheelan-Kilcash
6. Robbie Kiely - Carbery Rangers
7. Jimmy Feehan - Killenaule
8. Liam Casey - Cahir
9. George Hannigan - Shannon Rovers
10. Josh Keane - Golden-Kilfeacle
11. Liam Boland - Moyle Rovers
12. Brian Fox (captain) - Éire Óg Annacarty-Donohill
13. Conor Sweeney - Ballyporeen
14. Michael Quinlivan - Clonmel Commercials
15. Liam McGrath - Loughmore-Castleiney
