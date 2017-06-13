Tipperary U-21 Hurling panel announced ahead of next week's clash with Limerick

Tipperary U-21 hurling manager William Maher has announced a provisional panel ahead of next week’s Bord Gais Energy Munster Under 21 Hurling Championship quarter-final.

Tipp will play Limerick in the Gaelic Grounds, Limerick on Thursday, June 22nd at 7.30pm.

The winners will have a home semi-final against Clare on Wednesday, July 12th.

The Tipperary provisional panel is Brian Hogan (Lorrha-Dorrha), Ciaran Barrett (Clonmel Óg), Kevin Hassett (Drom/Inch), Emmett Moloney (Drom/Inch), Tommy Nolan (Drom/Inch), Michael Whelan (Carrick Davins), Gavin O’ Halloran (Carrick Swan), Billy McCarthy (Thurles Sarsfields), Jack Derby (Thurles Sarsfields), Willie Tierney (Thurles Sarsfields), Paul Maher (Kilsheelan-Kilcash), Mark Kehoe (Kilsheelan-Kilcash), Brian McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney), Ger Browne (Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickhams), Andrew Coffey (Nenagh Éire Óg), Conor Ryan (Nenagh Eire Og), Cian Darcy (Kilruane MacDonaghs), Lyndon Fairbrother (JK Brackens), Ronan Teehan (Gortnahoe-Glengoole), Niall Kenny (Borris-Ileigh), Dylan Walsh (Ballingarry), Rian Doody (Cappawhite), Jack Skehan (Holycross-Ballycahill), Enda Heffernan (Clonoulty-Rossmore), Chris McCullagh (Moycarkey-Borris), Robert Byrne (Portroe), Paul Ryan (Toomevara), Stephen Quirke (Moyle Rovers), David Gleeson (Ballinahinch), Pa Ryan (Newport) and Willie Connors (Kiladangan).

Kilruane MacDonaghs’ Dara Peters has been ruled out with a dislocated shoulder, an injury sustained in a recent club game.