Clonmel-based powerlifter will represent Ireland at world championships

A Clonmel-based powerlifter will represent Ireland at the world championships in Belarus this week.

Paul McClaren, a member of the Elevate gym in Clonmel, arrives in Belarus today, Wednesday with the Irish team and will compete at the International Powerlifting Federation (IPF) championships on Friday.

A native of Tyrone, Paul is married to Clonmel woman Sandra Connolly and they have two children, Sean and Conor.

He has lived in Clonmel for thirteen years and is a member of the Elevate gym on the Bypass, set up by fellow Irish powerlifter Luke Kelly and his brother David.

“I was thrilled to be selected on the Irish team, it is a great honour for me as the IPF is the pinnacle in our sport.” said Paul, who lives in Clonmel a short distance from the gym.

Paul, who works in Specsavers in Dungarvan, was invited onto the Irish team in March based on his performances for the previous twelve months.

“I will do my very best to represent my family and country on Friday” said Paul, who takes part in the M166 kilo master category.