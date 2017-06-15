Great day at Tipperary Community Games final in Templemore

The County Athletics finals held in Templemore A.C on Sunday last proved to be another successful day for Tipperary Community Games.

A large crowd witnessed some very exciting finishes on an action-packed programme officially opened by President Breda Christie, Tipperary Town following a colourful parade of the areas. The cup for the best turned out area was won by Silvermines.

The Murphy family from Ballydoyle sponsored an award for the most competitive individual over the years and this presentation was made by Polly Murphy to Denise Cullagh, Silvermines now in her final year having competed in events too numerous to mention since she was u/ 8.

Late Mary Doyle remembered

A minute’s silence was observed in memory of the late Mary Doyle, New Inn who along with her husband, Albert, did trojan work for many years. There was a blank spot on the track this year.

The first gold medal on the track was won by Sarah Bartley, Kilcash in u8 60m. Sarah represented Tipperary in Abbotstown in u8 swimming last May will be making a return journey in August. She is a member of Carrick On Suir Athletic club who produced several competitors in Templemore, winning a handsome total of gold in 9 events, silver in 4 and bronze in 2. Well done to coach Emby Walsh who is always prepared for the “big day”.

Gillian Hughes, Powerstown Lisronagh won gold in u14 800m, Killian Whelan won gold in u12 boys cycling on grass and Cian Flaherty won silver in u12 600m. The area also won bronze in all three mixed relay events.

Other local areas that won medals were Drangan Cloneen, Fethard Killusty, Ballingarry, Mullinahone and Cashel Rosegreen, with Moycarkey Borris and various areas from the north of the county all taking their share of the spoils.

Sam Rowan, Mullinahone, who won a silver medal in the Under 12 boys long puck, with Ciara Cummins, a member of Ireland's fittest family, who was the star attraction at the Community Games finals in Templemore.

CIARA STAR ATTRACTION

Star attraction was Ciara Cummins, a member of Ireland’s Fittest Family who performed the medal presentations. The Breda Christie u13 mixed relay Shield was won by Templederry while the Kathleen England u10 mixed relay shield was won by Carrick On Suir.

Congratulations to all winners, well done to everybody who took part. Thank you to Volunteers, Youth Committee, Parents and Coaches and everybody who contributed to the success of the day, and to Templemore AC for the valuable use of their facilities.

Track Events Girls:-

U8 60m 1. Sarah Bartley, Kilcash, 2 Faye McKeogh, Ballina, 3 Isabella Wiolsoka, Carrick On Suir.

U8 80m 1.Holly Kirby, Carrick On Suir, 2 Lorna Ryan, Roscrea, 3 Railtin Kenny Casey, Drangan Cloneen.

U10 100m 1. Emma Kennedy, Borrisokane, 2 Rebecca Kavanagh, Templemore, 3. Clodagh Daly, Toomevara.

U10 200m 1 Sophie Coughlan, Moycarkey Borris, 2 Aoibhean McNamara, Newport, 3 Clodagh Cahalan,

Borisokane.

U10 Hurdles 1. Saoirse O’Riordan, Roscrea, 2 Mya Steele, Roscrea, 3 Lana Kelly, Carrick-on-Suir.

U12 100m 1. Emma Ryan, Carrick On Suir, 2 Emily Davidson, Roscrea, 3 Maeve Healion, Templemore.

U12 600m 1. Ceola Bergin, Roscrea 2 Olga Maher, Drangan Cloneen, 3 Saoirse Doran, Thurles.

U14 100m 1. Nessa Towey, Templemore, 2 Caoimhe Power, Carrick-on Suir, 3 Kelsey Wing, Roscrea.

U14 800m 1 Gillian Hughes, Powerstown, Blathnaid Ryan, Ballinahinch, 3 Saoirse Walsh, Newport.

U14 Hurdles 1. Khya Lynch, Roscrea, 2 Hazel O’Brien, Newport, 3 Elana McDonnell, Ballina.

U 16 100m 1 Ruth Allen, Newport, 2 Marion Gillman, Mullinahone, 3 Faye Berry, Newport.

U16 200m 1 Rose Anne Fitzgerald, Carrick On Suir, 2 Laura Hayes, Borrisokane, 3 Rachel Leonard, Templemore.

U16 1500m 1 Aimee Hayde, Ballinahinch, Niamh Cunneen, Templederry, 3 Emma Murray, Ballingarry.

Medal winners from Kilcash, Carrick-on-Suir and Drangan/Cloneen at the County Community Games finals in Templemore on Sunday last.

Track Events Boys:-

U8 60m 1. Jay O’Gorman, Carrick On Suir, 2 Oliver Shanahan, Ballina, 3 Sam Wallace, Ballina.

U8 80m 1. Oisin Kennedy, Newport, 2 Tom Butler, Drangan Cloneen, 3 Michael O’Gorman, Borrisokane.

U10 100m 1 Tadgh McKeogh, Ballina, 2 Noah O’Flynn, Fethard Killusty, 3 Austin Duff, Toomevara.

U10 200m 1 Archie McNamara, Ballina, 2 Ronan Redmond, Carrick On Suir, 3 Conor Wheston, Cashel.

U10 Hurdles 1.Joshua Simpson, Carrick On Suir, 2 Shay Gleeson, St Flannan’s/Bournea, 3 Thomas O’Brien, Cloughjordan.

U12 100m 1 Killian Power, Carrick On Suir, 2 Joe Finn, Ballina, 3 Robert Lee, Templemore

U12 600m 1 Dara Kennedy, Newport, 2 Cian Flaherty, Powerstown Lisronagh, Sean McHugo, Powerstown Lisronagh.

U14 100m 1. Kyle Dooley, Roscrea, 2 Lewis Doyle, Templederry, 3 Aaron Ryan, Templederry

U14 800m 1 Tom McCutcheon, Templederry, 2 George O’Leary, Cloughjordan 3 Conor Flaherty, Powerstown Lisronagh

U14 Hurdles 1.James Sage, Templederry, 2 Dylan Carroll Toomevara, 3 Fionn McGuigan, Toomevara.

U 16 100m 1 Darragh Murray, Templederry, 2 Josh Egan, Ballina

U16 200m 1 Eoin McGrath, Newport

U16 1500m 1 Adam Ryan, Ballinahinch, 2 Daniel Egan, Newport, 3 Robert Barton Drangan Cloneen

Competitors from Tipperary Town at the County Athletics Finals on Sunday last in Templemore.

Relays

U10 Mixed:- 1 Carrick On Suir, 2 Cloughjordan, 3 Powerstown-Lisronagh.

U12 Girls:- 1 Roscrea, 2 Carrick On Suir, 3 Ballingarry.

U12 Boys:- 1 Newport, 2 Carrick On Suir, 3 Toomevara

U13 Mixed: 1 Templederry, 2 Newport, 3 Powerstown Lisronagh.

U14 Girls: 1 Roscrea, 2 Cloughjordan

U14 Boys: 1 Templederry, 2 Roscrea, 3 Cloughjordan.

U15 Mixed: 1Templemore, 2 Cloughjordan, 3 Powerstown Lisronagh

U16 Mixed : 1 Newport.

Field Events Girls:-

U12 Ball Throw 1 Jade Barry, Carrick On Suir, 2 Christine Percy, Cloughjordan, 3 Isabelle Corbett, Ballingarry.

U14 Long Puck 1 Michelle Flanagan, Moycarkey Borris, 2 Caoimhe Carey, Templederry, 3 Enya Maher, Moycarkey Borris.

U14 Long Jump 1 Emma Grant, Templemore, 2 Grace Fitzgerald, Tipperary Town, 3 Phoebe Sage, Templederry.

U14 Shot Putt 1 Emma Carolan, Ballinahinch, 2 Lisa Mooney, Cloughjordan, 3 Melissa Harty, Cloughjordan

U14 Javelin 1 Roisin Hickey, Silvermines.

U16 Discus 1 Anna Ryan, Moycarkey Borris, 2 Denise Cullagh, Silvermines.

Field Events Boys:-

U12 Ball Throw 1 Callum Costello, Carrick On Suir, 2 Josh Quinlan, Templemore, 3 Dan Carroll, Thurles

U12 Long Puck 1 Darragh McCarthy, Toomevara, 2 Sam Rowan, Mullinahone, 3 Michael Hewitt,Newport

U14 Long Jump 1 Mark Carroll, Toomevara, 2 Dayle O’Meara, Roscrea, 3 Kane Conneely, Templemore

U14 Shot Putt 1 Ted Evans Toomevara, 2 Tadgh O’Brien, Cloughjordan, 3 Dan Carroll, Thurles.

U14 Javelin 1. Dillon Ryan, Moycarkey Borris, 2 Alex Reynolds, Silvermines, 3 Andrew Hayes, Borrisokane

U16 Discus 1. Jack Deane, Cloughjordan, 2 Jack Barnett, Templemore.

U16 High Jump: 1 Jerome Adler, Ballina.

