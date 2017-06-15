Super Summer Camp this July for budding Tipp GAA Stars

All young GAA players and fans, boys and girls, who would like to be coached by the very best players will have that opportunity from 10th to 13th July at Clonmel Sportsfield when Premier Sports Camp 2017 takes place.

The four-day action-packed camp will run from 10 am to 1 pm from Monday to Thursday (inclusive) and is being coached by GAA Stars Michael Quinlivan (2016 Football All-Star), dual star Seamus Kennedy (St. Mary's and Clonmel Commercials, who won his first All-Ireland senior medal last year when Tipp defeated Kilkenny, and also led Commercials to the Munster football title in 2015), Noel McGrath (All-Star hurler) and Aisling McCarthy (Cahir, a member of the Tipperary Ladies Football team who recently won the Division 3 National League title).

Tipperary All-Star Michael Quinlivan who will be helping with the football coaching at the Premier Sports Camp next month. Who knows, another All-Star might be in the making by the end of the week!

Premier Sports Camp 2017 will provide all young enthusiasts aged between 7 and 14 with a chance to learn new skills in both hurling and football over the four days and also have some great fun in the process.

Places are limited so to avoid disappointment book early.

The week is well priced at €50 per child or €90 for family of two.

Reserve a place at premiersportscamp@gmail.com or by phoning 087 3666383.