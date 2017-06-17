County soccer success for Tipperary students

A first year soccer blitz was held in Cashel Community School and Cashel Town FC soccer pitches on the 11th of May.

The Abbey played 3 matches in the group stages and after drawing two and winning one and qualified for the final against Cashel with whom they had drawn with in the group stage. The Abbey were through to the Jimmy Walsh Memorial Trophy final. Abbey started well with a well worked Josh Flannery goal. Half Time Abbey 1-0 Cashel. The second half was very one sided. Abbey were very strong in midfield with Evan Hawkins at centre midfield and Taylor Allen Flynn at centre back. Two forwards Caleb Hickey Molloy and Josh Flannery were clinical in front of goals and both of them got goals in the second half bringing Josh’s tally to 2 goals in the final. After the match medals were presented by James Walsh (St.Micheals and Ireland Junior International). Evan Hawkins collected the trophy for the Abbey.

Scores: 0-0 v Cahir

1-1 v Cashel

4-0 v Thurles

Final: Abbey School 3-0 v Cashel

Panel: Moss O Brien, Ailbe Ryan, Shane Maher, Conor Farrell, Daniel Kelly, Jack Ryan, Sean Gubbins, Josh Flannery, Caleb Hickey Molloy, Micheal Lowry, Simon Crehan, Taylor Allen Flynn, Evan Hawkins, Brian Marnane, Eoin Halpin, Jack Moylan, Diarmuid O Carroll, Jack Ryan, Aurelio Lineras, Ciaran Beston, Hamza Boubaz, Pauric Willis Duddy.