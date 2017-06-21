Tipp under 21 hurling team to play Limerick announced

The Tipperary team to play Limerick in the Bord Gais Energy Munster U21 Championship Quarter-Final in the Gaelic Grounds tomorrow evening, Thursday June 22nd at 7:30pm has been announced by manager William Maher.

It includes six of the side that started last year’s U21 Munster Final with one of those Andrew Coffey captaining the side, while four of the 2016 All-Ireland Minor winning team - Brian McGrath, Ger Browne, Mark Kehoe and Lyndon Fairbrother make their U21 championship debut.

Mark Kehoe (Kilsheelan/Kilcash) selected at wing-forward.

There are three players from the South division included in the starting 15: Paul Maher and Mark Kehoe (both Kilsheelan/Kilcash) and Stephen Quirke (Moyle Rovers).

The West division is doubly represented by Ger Browne (Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams) and Enda Heffernan (Clonoulty/Rossmore).

County senior football panelists Emmet Moloney and Willie Connors have both recovered from recent injuries to take their place with the hurlers.

Stephen Quirke (Moyle Rovers) has recovered from recent injury to take his place at centre-forward for the clash with Limerick.

Tipperary, who have won the Munster title on 20 occasions since its inception in 1964, last won the province in 2010.

The team lines out as follows;

1 Brian Hogan - Lorrha-Dorrha

2 Paul Maher - Kilsheelan-Kilcash

3 Emmett Moloney - Drom & Inch

4 Kevin Hassett - Drom & Inch

5 Robert Byrne - Portroe

6 Brian McGrath - Loughmore-Castleiney

7 Enda Heffernan - Clonoulty-Rossmore

8 Billy McCarthy - Thurles Sarsfields

9 Ger Browne - Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams

10 Andrew Coffey (Capt.) - Nenagh Éire Óg

11 Stephen Quirke - Moyle Rovers

12 Mark Kehoe - Kilsheelan-Kilcash

13 Lyndon Fairbrother - JK Brackens

14 David Gleeson - Ballinahinch

15 Willie Connors – Kiladangan