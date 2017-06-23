Exciting Feile weekend for Cashel King Cormac's girls

Last Saturday in Mallow Cashel's U14 girls took part in the Feile na nGael Regional Finals.

This was certainly an experience for the group taking on clubs from Clare and Dublin.

Up first we played Kilkishen/ Bodyke of Co Clare. Playing in very hot conditions and against a breeze the Clare club enjoyed a healthy halftime lead 2-2 to 0-1.

But the Cashel girls emerged full of energy and when Keeva O'Donoghue sent a blistering shot to the net we came right back into it. Bodyke soon replied adding their 3rd goal. Cashel fought their way back with a goal of quality. Lily Fahie brilliantly won possession near the end line and sent a perfect delivery across goal for Keeva to control and without catching unleashed another unstoppable shot to the net. Cashel were now in the ascendancy with Alessia Mazzola and Grace Moloney in superb form. A brilliant point from Grace put just a goal in it as the girls threw everything into those final few minutes to salvage something from the game.

Kilkishen/ Bodyke certainly had some nervy goal mouth scrambles but Cashel just could not get the crucial score.

Final score Cashel CC 2-2 (K O'Donoghue 2-0, Grace Moloney (0-2) Kilkishen Bodyke 3-2.

And so it was winner takes all against Kilmacud Crokes in game two but the girls could not match the same level as in the first game. Trailing 0-4 to 0-2 at halftime the girls conceded an early goal which knocked us flat. The girls did keep going with Karen Bennett leading the defense brilliantly but it wasn't to be and we exited in a score of Cashel CC 0-3 Kilmacud Crokes 1-6.

The experience alone will stand all the girls in good stead. Both teams we played competed in A and both contested their county finals so on balance the girls can be very proud of their efforts.

We hope they learn from it and we continue to improve all the time.