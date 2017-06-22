County title for Ballybacon-Grange camogie club four years after formation

Just four years after their formation, Ballybacon-Grange have claimed county camogie honours.

A huge crowd turned out at The Ragg for the A and B Under 12 County League Finals with victory going to Ballybacon and Annacarty.

In the A final, Annacarty started well, leading Knockavilla by 5 points at halftime.

 A Kickhams comeback brought it to a one point game before Annacarty completed  a unique treble of County Under 12A, Under 14A and Under 16A titles in 2017.

What an amazing achievement!!

In the B final, Cashel and Ballybacon played out a very close final with Ballybacon winning by a single goal in the end. 

Cashel are performing well at underage camogie, pipped by Cahir in an Under 14 semi and going close to honours in under 12. 

Ballybacon-Grange - County Tipperary u-14 'B' camogie champs!

However, the glory went to Ballybacon-Grange, a club only formed in 2013. What great work is going on there!

Congrats to Cahir on winning the Under 12C final comprehensively v Shannon Rovers.