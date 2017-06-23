Tipperary schoolgirls hit top form in major soccer tournament

Great news from Limerick for Tipperary schoolgirls soccer.

The TSSDL under 14 team top their group in the Fota Island Resort Gaynor Cup tournament at UL.

The event runs over the weekend with Tipperary teams also competing at u-12 and u-16 level

The under 14s top their Group on 4 points with a win and a draw.

Well done to Niamh Hayes of Killenaule - she got through for a cracker of a goal versus Carlow after a flurry of near misses.

TSSDL on four points lead Limerick on two and Carlow with one.

Aoibheann Clancy controls the ball for Tipperary in the Gaynor Cup clash with Limerick Desmond.

Well done girls and management. The draw for the quarter final has been made and the girls face Dublin MGL at 5pm today Friday.

After 2 draws on Thursday against Mid West and Limerick, Friday got off to a great start with a comprehensive 3-0 victory over Kilkenny.

Scorers - Emily McGrath( Cashel ), Shannon Morrissey (Cahir) and Emer Boland (Killenaule) - well done girls

The TSSDL U12 team will also be in action on Saturday with the first ever qualification for this age group.

With three teams competing in three different age categories all in action over the weekend, Stephen Quinn and his management team have their hands well and truly full but it's wonderful to see the evolution of womens soccer and its growth in popularity in Tipperary. Good luck to the players and management.