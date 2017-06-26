Cahir win Christian Flannery memorial hurling tournament in Clerihan
The Cahir team pictured with the cup after winning the Christian Flannery memorial hurling blitz in Clerihan.
The Christian Flannery memorial blitz was held in Clerihanon Saturday and once again proved a huge success with great hurling talent on display.
Six teams were involved from Cahir, Clerihan, Drom-Inch, Ballylooby, Four Mile Water and Fethard .
There was some great hurling from all teams
The cup was won by Cahir who beat a gallant Clerihan in final while Fethard retained the shield for a second year in a row beating Four Mile Water.
The player of the tournament went to Patrick McDonagg of Cahir.
Thanks to all who helped on the day to make it a success.
