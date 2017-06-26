Cahir win Christian Flannery memorial hurling tournament in Clerihan

The Christian Flannery memorial blitz was held in Clerihanon Saturday and once again proved a huge success with great hurling talent on display.

Six teams were involved from Cahir, Clerihan, Drom-Inch, Ballylooby, Four Mile Water and Fethard .

There was some great hurling from all teams

The cup was won by Cahir who beat a gallant Clerihan in final while Fethard retained the shield for a second year in a row beating Four Mile Water.

The player of the tournament went to Patrick McDonagg of Cahir.

Thanks to all who helped on the day to make it a success.