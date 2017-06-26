Tipperary hurlers draw Westmeath in qualifiers; footballers to meet Cavan

It's Tipperary versus Westmeath in the All Ireland hurling qualifiers next weekend.

The All Ireland champions got one of the easier draws, avoiding Kilkenny or Dublin.

It gives Michael Ryan's charges the chance to get back to winning ways following the surprise Munster championship defeat to Cork.

Tipp have home advantage in the tie.

Westmeath are managed by former Waterford boss Michael Ryan.

The Ballymacarbry man has also been involved at club level with St Mary’s in Clonmel.

In the round robin, Westmeath lost to Laois, lost to Kerry and beat Meath.

In the Leinster quarter final they lost to Offaly, 4-15 to 1-20.

In the other games this weekend, Kilkenny play Limerick in the tie of the round, Dublin face Laois and Offaly welcome Waterford.

In the football qualifiers draw, also made on Morning Ireland this morning, Tipperary have a tough challenge, drawn away to Cavan who proved much too strong for Offaly on Sunday.

In the other games to be played on July 8/9, Wexford are home to Monaghan, Westmeath host Armagh and Carlow take on Leitrim.