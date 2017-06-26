Another milestone for Tipperary jockey Rachael Blackmore as O'Brien tops at Ascot

Champion conditional jockey Tipperary’s Rachael Blackmore became the first female to ride out her claim in Ireland since Katie Walsh in May 2008 when taking the 3m maiden hurdle on the Colin Bowe-trained Sweet Home Chicago at Wexford on Wednesday evening.

Clear from the penultimate hurdle, Blackmore brought the 4/1 chance home a 16-length winner for the Enniscorthy-based trainer.

And for good measure, the Killenaule rider landed a second winner when teaming up with the Shark Hanlon-trained 9/2 chance Camlann in the 2m handicap hurdle.

Meanwhile Ballydoyle maestro Aidan O'Brien scooped the QIPCO Royal Ascot Top Trainer Award for the eighth time in all and a third in succession after a final day double provided him with his sixth victory of the 2017 Royal Meeting and 60th Royal Ascot winner overall.

The victories of 11/8 favourite September in the Listed Chesham Stakes and 9/2 shot Idaho in the Group 2 Hardwicke Stakes on Saturday added to the earlier successes of speedster Caravaggio in the Group 1 Commonwealth Cup, Sioux Nation in the Group 2 Norfolk Stakes, globetrotting superstar Highland Reel in the Group 1 Prince of Wales's Stakes and three-time Group 1 winner Winter in the Group 1 Coronation Stakes.

The six successes are just one off the record total of seven that O'Brien amassed in 2016. Willie Mullins was responsible for a seventh Irish-trained winner as Thomas Hobson had won the Ascot Stakes on the opening Tuesday.