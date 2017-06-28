Tipperary minor hurling team to play Cork is announced

The Tipperary team to play Cork in the Electric Ireland Munster Minor Hurling Championship Semi-Final in Semple Stadium this Thursday night, June 29th at 7:30pm has been announced by manager Liam Cahill and lines out as follows;

1. Eoin Collins (Drom & Inch)

2. Michael Purcell (Thurles Sarsfields)

3. Michael Feehan (Sean Treacys)

4. Jerome Cahill (Kilruane MacDonaghs)

5. Craig Morgan (Kilruane MacDonaghs)

6. Robbie Quirke (Cappawhite)

7. Kieran Breen (Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickhams)

8. Bryan O'Mara (Holycross-Ballycahill)

9. Paddy Cadell (Capt.) (JK Brackens)

10. Conor Bowe (Moyne-Templetouhy)

11. Jake Morris (Nenagh Eire Óg)

12. Ray McCormack (Borris-Ileigh)

13. Cathal Bourke (Clonoulty-Rossmore)

14. Anthony McKelvey (Moycarkey-Borris)

15. Conor McCarthy (Nenagh Eire Óg)