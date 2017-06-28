Tipperary minor hurling team to play Cork is announced
Paddy Cadell is picked at midfield for Tipperary to face Cork in the Munster minor hurling championship.
The Tipperary team to play Cork in the Electric Ireland Munster Minor Hurling Championship Semi-Final in Semple Stadium this Thursday night, June 29th at 7:30pm has been announced by manager Liam Cahill and lines out as follows;
1. Eoin Collins (Drom & Inch)
2. Michael Purcell (Thurles Sarsfields)
3. Michael Feehan (Sean Treacys)
4. Jerome Cahill (Kilruane MacDonaghs)
5. Craig Morgan (Kilruane MacDonaghs)
6. Robbie Quirke (Cappawhite)
7. Kieran Breen (Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickhams)
8. Bryan O'Mara (Holycross-Ballycahill)
9. Paddy Cadell (Capt.) (JK Brackens)
10. Conor Bowe (Moyne-Templetouhy)
11. Jake Morris (Nenagh Eire Óg)
12. Ray McCormack (Borris-Ileigh)
13. Cathal Bourke (Clonoulty-Rossmore)
14. Anthony McKelvey (Moycarkey-Borris)
15. Conor McCarthy (Nenagh Eire Óg)
