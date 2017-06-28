Clonmel crew row for glory at Henley Royal Regatta today

UPDATE - The Clonmel junior coxless quad of Matt Dundon, Andrew Butler, Sean O'Donnell and Dylan Barry O'Donovan put in a superb performance to win their Fawley Challenge Cup race against Malvern Prep School B Crew from Pennsylvania this afternoon

It was a wonderful race from the four boys who started slowly but quickly picked up the pace and were comfortable winners at the line.

The race commentators on the official Henley feed on u-tube were full of praise for the crew and their coach Pat Kinsella.

Also wearing the blue stripes proudly in Henley this week for Clonmel were pair Jason McKenna and Eoghan Hewitt who raced on Tuesday.

The hurlers against Westmeath won't be the only major sporting involvement for the Premier County this week. Another major challenge comes from across the water.

In the Fawley Challenge Cup for junior coxless quads, four young lads from the Clonmel Rowing Club, Matt Dundon, Andrew Butler, Sean O'Donnell and Dylan Barry O'Donovan, will be one of twenty-four crews battling it out at the prestigious Henley Royal Regatta today (Wednesday).

They have been relishing the challenge and everything about Henley. They had to qualify on Friday last to get here, but the boys have nothing to fear from the Malvern Prep School B Crew from Pennsylvania.

"In fact, we beat them at the recent Reading Regatta", quipped Matt.

Coach and club legend Dermot Dougan, after whom the boat that they race in is named, said that "these boys are ready for anything that comes at them".

It will be a proud day for someone who has provided decades of support for Clonmel rowing.

If they win, they take on the Tideway Scullers tomorrow. There is also a mens' pair representing the club; however, they are only rowing in exhibition events. Other crews also come from Trinity College (two crews) and Dublin's Commercial Rowing Club. Trinity, however, lost by five feet in their fours race against Deerfield

"It's just on a different level," commented Andrew on Henley in general. It is fair to say that the county will be put firmly on the rowing map after this event.

You can catch the boys racing against Malvern at around 2.20pm on the Henley Royal Regatta YouTube live stream.