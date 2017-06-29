South Tipp schoolgirls do Tipp League proud in Gaynor Cup at UL

The future is looking bright for TSSDL girls soccer as the dust settles after the busy four day Gaynor Cup tournament at University of Limerick last weekend.

The TSSDL girls fielded three teams for the first time ever this year.

All of them continued their fine run at the Fota Island Resort Gaynor Tournament with the under 12s in their first ever qualificationfinishing 4th in Ireland, the under 14s rising from 6th place last year to a 5th place finish this year and under 16s finishing 8th, their highest ever finish to date.

These are hugely positive gains for their very busy manager Stephen Quinn and his team of coaches Brenton Dewick, Hayley Dewick and Aoife Lynch.

There is a big future in these groups of girls and they were all a credit to their league, clubs, and families.

Credit also to David Leenane of the FAI over the weekend for all his support and a big thanks to J&S Pro Performance who helped the teams out this year with Recording games / Warm ups and GPS Tracking of players which helped hugely in preparation and analysis of the teams.

Round of games

Sunday, U16's 7th/8th Place Playoff

TSSDL 0-1 Donegal

The u16s finish 8th overall which is a great achievement. Great performance on the final day, creating loads of chances but just not clinical enough in front of goals.

U14's 5th/6th Place Playoff

TSSDL 3-1 Kilkenny

The u14s rounded off their tournament with a great win against neighbours Kilkenny. They dusted off the disappointment of Friday with two great wins on Saturday and Sunday. Two goals from Alessia Mazzola (Cashel) and one from Emer McCarthy (Cashel) in capped a totally dominant performance. They finished 5th overall, one place higher then last year.

U12 Gaynor Cup Semi Final

The u12s finished 4th overall after two penalty shootout loses against Dublin and Sligo-Leitrim on Saturday.

TSSDL 0-0 Dublin

(Dublin won on penalties)

U12 Gaynor Cup 3rd/4th place play off

TSSDL 0-0 Sligo Leitrim

(Sligo/Leitrim won on penalties)

Great achievement for a very young talented group of players to finish 4th overall and to be on the unlucky side of two dreaded penalty shootouts.

U14 Round Robin (6/7th Place)

TSSDL 2-1 Limerick County

Eabha Hogan (Killenaule) turned on the acceleration to score a great goal and Aoibheann Clancy (Kilburn and Ireland International ) dominant and dogged in midfield as always creating play down both wings also scored a great goal.

U16 Shield Semi Final

TSSDL 1-4 Inishowen

Chloe Wills (Tipp town)

The u16s played Donegal on Sunday but lost 1-0 to finish in 8th place which is a massive achievement after finishing 2nd in our group and it will be the u16's highest placed finish to date.