Tipp teams in Munster Community Games final at UL this Saturday

Teams from around the county travel to University of Limerick for the Aldi Community Games Munster Finals on Saturday next, July 1st.

County Champions Fethard and Killusty u-10 football team played an amazing quarter final in Limerick last week where they were defeated by Kerry in the last seconds of a game described as “match of the year”

Tipperary are down to four GAA teams in the semi finals.

U11 Hurling Cloughjordan play Clare at 12noon

U12 Girls Football, Moycarkey Borris play Cork at 11.45am

U14 Girls Football, Drangan Cloneen play Waterford at 10am

U14 Camogie, Cashel Rosegreen play Limerick at 11am.

U10 Boys Indoor Soccer St Flannan’s/Bournea v winners of Cork v Kerry at 12noon on court No 3.

U10 Girls Indoor Soccer Moycarkey Borris v Clare in quarter final at 9am on court No 4

U13 Boys Indoor Soccer Killenaule Moyglass v Limerick at 10.30am on court No 3

U13 Girls Indoor Soccer St Flannan’s/Bournea v Limerick at 10.30am on court No 4

U12 Boys Outdoor Soccer, Newport play Kerry at 11am.

U12 Mixed Skittles, St Peter & Paul’s play Limerick, 11am

U14 Mixed Skittles, St Peter & Paul’s play Limerick at 12noon

U16 Mixed Skittles, St Peter & Paul’s v Kerry 1pm.