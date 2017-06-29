Three championship debutants on Tipperary team to play Westmeath in qualifiers

Ahead of the first ever SH championship match between the sides, Tipperary manager Michael Ryan has announced his side to face Westmeath in the All Ireland Senior Hurling Championship Round 1 fixture in Semple Stadium this Saturday, July 1st at 5pm.

His management team have included three championship debutants in defence with Daragh Mooney, Tomás Hamill and Joe O'Dwyer all getting a taste of action from the start.

Mooney comes in for Darren Gleeson in goal; Hamill comes into the fullback line along with Donagh Maher and James Barry and O’Dwyer joins the Maher brothers Paudie and Ronan in the half back line.

Noel McGrath partners Brendan Maher at midfield.

The team lines out as follows as follows:

1.Daragh Mooney - Eire Óg Annacarty-Donohill

2.Donagh Maher - Burgess

3.Tomás Hamill - Moyne-Templetuohy

4.James Barry - Upperchurch-Drombane

5.Joe O'Dwyer - Killenaule

6.Ronan Maher - Thurles Sarsfields

7.Padraic Maher (Capt.) - Thurles Sarsfields

8.Brendan Maher - Borris-Ileigh

9.Noel McGrath - Loughmore-Castleiney

10.Dan McCormack - Borris-Ileigh

11.Patrick Maher - Lorrha-Dorrha

12.Michael Breen - Ballina

13.John O'Dwyer - Killenaule

14.Seamus Callanan - Drom & Inch

15.Niall O'Meara - Kilruane MacDonaghs