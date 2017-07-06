Jason Forde and John McGrath named in Tipperary hurling team to face Dublin

John McGrath and Jason Forde are introduced in attack in the Tipperary team for Saturday's All-Ireland Senior Hurling Championship qualifier against Dublin at Semple Stadium.

Both players appeared as substitutes in the win over Westmeath last weekend and have held their places in the starting fifteen.

The game starts at 5pm and is the curtain-raiser to the clash of Kilkenny and Waterford in another qualifier at 7pm.

The full lineout is

1- Darragh Mooney - Eire Og Annacarty

2- Donagh Maher - Burgess

3- Tomas Hamill - Moyne Templetuohy

4 - James Barry - Upperchurch/Drombane

5 - Joe O'Dwyer - Killenaule

6 - Ronan Maher - Thurles Sarsfields

7 - Padraic Maher - Thurles Sarsfields (captain)

8 - Brendan Maher - Borris-Ileigh

9 - Michael Breen - Ballina

10 - Jason Forde - Silvermines

11 - Patrick Maher - Lorrha/Dorrha

12 - Dan McCormack - Borris-Ileigh

13 - John O'Dwyer - Killenaule

14 - Seamus Callanan - Drom/Inch

15 - John McGrath - Loughmore/Castleiney