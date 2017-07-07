Tipperary ladies football team for Munster intermediate final is named

Cahir's Aisling McCarthy and Aisling Moloney are on the Tipp team to play Clare

Tipperary Ladies Football team will play Clare in the TG4 Munster Intermediate Championship Final (Enda McDonnell Cup) in Mallow on Saturday, July 8th at 1.15pm. 

The Tipperary team is -

Patricia Hickey, Brian Borus

Rachel O'Donnell, Cahir

Maria Curley, Templemore

Emma Buckley, Cahir

Caomihe Condon, Brian Borus 

Samantha Lambert , Ardfinnan

Bríd Condon, Aherlow

Jennifer Grant, Brian Borus

Anna Rose Kennedy, Aherlow

Catherina Walsh, Moycarkey Borris

Roisin Howard, Cahir

Aisling McCarthy, Cahir 

Sarah Everard , Moyle Rovers

Mairead Morrissey, Brian Borus

Aishling Moloney, Cahir 

 

 

Subs –

Lauren Fitzpatrick, Ballymacarbry

Niamh Lonergan, Moyle Rovers

Orla O'Dwyer, Boherlahan

Siobhan Condon, Aherlow

Elaine Kelly, Cappawhite

Gillian O'Brien, Moyle Rovers

Laura Dillon, Ardfinnan

Evrena Everard , Moyle Rovers

Alison Lonergan, Galtee Rovers

Anna Carey, Clonmel Commercials

Aine Fitzgerald, Moyle Rovers

Nicola Loughnane, Thurles Sarsfields

Laura Morrissey, Brian Borus