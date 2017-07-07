Tipperary ladies football team for Munster intermediate final is named
Cahir's Aisling McCarthy and Aisling Moloney are on the Tipp team to play Clare
Tipperary Ladies Football team will play Clare in the TG4 Munster Intermediate Championship Final (Enda McDonnell Cup) in Mallow on Saturday, July 8th at 1.15pm.
The Tipperary team is -
Patricia Hickey, Brian Borus
Rachel O'Donnell, Cahir
Maria Curley, Templemore
Emma Buckley, Cahir
Caomihe Condon, Brian Borus
Samantha Lambert , Ardfinnan
Bríd Condon, Aherlow
Jennifer Grant, Brian Borus
Anna Rose Kennedy, Aherlow
Catherina Walsh, Moycarkey Borris
Roisin Howard, Cahir
Aisling McCarthy, Cahir
Sarah Everard , Moyle Rovers
Mairead Morrissey, Brian Borus
Aishling Moloney, Cahir
Subs –
Lauren Fitzpatrick, Ballymacarbry
Niamh Lonergan, Moyle Rovers
Orla O'Dwyer, Boherlahan
Siobhan Condon, Aherlow
Elaine Kelly, Cappawhite
Gillian O'Brien, Moyle Rovers
Laura Dillon, Ardfinnan
Evrena Everard , Moyle Rovers
Alison Lonergan, Galtee Rovers
Anna Carey, Clonmel Commercials
Aine Fitzgerald, Moyle Rovers
Nicola Loughnane, Thurles Sarsfields
Laura Morrissey, Brian Borus
