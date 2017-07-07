Tipperary football team to play Cavan in All Ireland qualifiers is announced

The Tipperary team to play Cavan in Round 2B of the All-Ireland Senior Football Championship in Kingspan Breffni Park, tomorrow afternoon, July 8th, has been announced by manager Liam Kearns.

With a panel curtailed by injury, Liam has handed Championship debuts to Emmett Moloney (Drom & Inch) and Jack Kennedy (Clonmel Commercials) among four changes to the side which lost narrowly to Cork in their recent Munster Semi-Final.

Colm O'Shaughnessy (Ardfinnan) and Kevin O'Halloran (Portroe) are the other players also drafted in.

The Tipperary starting XV lines out as follows;

1. Ciarán Kenrick - Moyle Rovers

2. Colm O’Shaughnessy - Ardfinnan

3. Alan Campbell - Moyle Rovers

4. Emmet Moloney - Drom & Inch

5. Bill Maher - Kilsheelan-Kilcash

6. Robbie Kiely - Carbery Rangers

7. Jimmy Feehan - Killenaule

8. Liam Casey - Cahir

9. George Hannigan - Shannon Rovers

10. Josh Keane - Golden-Kilfeacle

11. Liam Boland - Moyle Rovers

12. Brian Fox (Capt.) - Éire Óg Annacarty-Donohill

13. Conor Sweeney - Ballyporeen

14. Kevin O'Halloran - Portroe

15. Jack Kennedy - Clonmel Commercials