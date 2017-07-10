Tipp hurlers will meet Clare at Pairc Ui Chaoimh on Saturday week

Tipperary hurlers will play Clare in the All-Ireland Senior Hurling Championship quarter-final at Pairc Ui Chaoimh on Saturday week, July 22nd, the GAA confirmed this afternoon.

The match, which starts at 3pm, will be the first major fixture to be played at the newly-opened Leeside venue and will be shown live on RTE.

The second quarter-final, between Waterford and Wexford, will also be played at Pairc Ui Chaoimh on the following day, Sunday, July 23rd, at 4pm.

The clash of All-Ireland champions Tipperary and beaten Munster finalists Clare will be the first meeting of the counties in the senior hurling championship since 2011, when Tipperary won the Munster semi-final in Limerick by 4-19 to 1-19.

Meanwhile, the Tipperary footballers entertain Armagh in the third round of the All-Ireland Championship qualifiers at Semple Stadium at 5pm next Saturday, July 15th, a match that will be shown live on Sky Sports.