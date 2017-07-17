Tipperary rower on Irish team for International Regatta

Tipperary rower Michelle Lonergan will represent Ireland in Scotland, next weekend.

Best of Luck to Michelle, from Whitelands, who will be competing in the Home’s International Rowing Regatta, on July 22, as part of the Irish Rowing Team.

After a year of training and preparation, Michelle plans to tackle the Women’s Senior 4 event, hosted in Strathclyde, Scotland.

This is in addition to her great performance in the All-Ireland Championships last weekend (14th-16th July), held in the National Rowing Centre, Cork.

Pictured above, Michelle with Helen, Ryan, Toomevara, having participated in the Regatta in 2015 after a stellar victory at the Women’s All-Ireland Pair Competition. We are looking forward to seeing her performance this year, and are sure that, in any event, she will take proceedings well in her stride.