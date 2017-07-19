Clonmel swimmer Mikey Kelly smashes fourteen year old club record

Clonmel swimmer Mikey Kelly smashed a fourteen year old club record at the Irish Age Groups Division 2 Championships in UL.

Clonmel Swimming Club had 12 swimmers qualify - Suzy Alim, Aislinn Callery, Ava Collins, Ana Li Diggins, Denis Moskalenko, Lauren Hurley, Michael Buckley, Mikey Kelly, Sinead Owens, Abby Wall, Moya Whelan and Siobhán Whelan.

Swimmers had to qualify to swim at these championships in their chosen swims prior to the competition and this was made harder this year as you could only achieve the qualifying time from January 1st 2017.

The competition was brilliant with excellent racing and fast times recorded by our swimmers with each swimmers obtaining new personal bests. Our swimmers performed with poise, professionalism and pride at all times over the 4 days and the team of Clonmel Swimming Club express their congratulations to all swimmers for your involvement and participation in this prestigious gala.

A special mention to Mikey Kelly who qualified for the finals in 100m Breaststroke, 200m IM and 100m Freestyle. Mikey won Gold in 100m Breaststroke recording a new personal best in the semi final of 1:14:18 and added another personal best in the final with a time of 1:13:55.

Mikey then went on to win Gold in the 200m IM and once again achieving personal best in the heats and the final.

Mikey swam a superb race and led from the start and maintained his lead throughout all strokes and achieved a finishing time of 2:23:94.

This is the fastest time for the 200m IM for a male in club records dating from 2003. Another great accolade Mikey and the club is very proud of your achievement.

Mikey then qualified for the 100m Freestyle final in second with another personal best of 56:93 just 0:41 off first place. Mikey held his time in the final but was just pipped from the medal podium with less than half a second separating the top 5 final placings.

Well done to Abby Wall who qualified for finals in 100m Breaststroke and 200m Breaststroke. Abby finished 6th and 6th respectively but this was a great result as Abby achieved a personal best of 3:42 seconds in 100m Breaststroke and 6:76 seconds in 200m Breaststroke. Fantastic swimming Abby.