Tipperary jockey Ana O'Brien injured in fall at Killarney Races

Tipperary jockey Ana O'Brien is recovering in hospital following a serious fall at Killarney Races on Tuesday evening.

The daughter of champion trainer Aidan O'Brien and his wife Annemarie was airlifted to Cork University Hospital after her mount, Druids Cross, trained by her brother Joseph, slipped up in the second race on the card.

The 21 year old, whose father trains at Ballydoyle near Rosegreen, suffered a fractured C1 vertebra in her neck and T6 in her back.

Ana rode for her father in both the English and Irish Derbys this year and is one of the country's most promising young jockeys.

She is expected to have a recovery period of three to four months.

Messages of goodwill have been arriving at the hospital since the accident.