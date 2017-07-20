Tipperary teenager will represent Ireland in Hungary

Sive Kearney, from Graigue, Clogheen, and her pony stallion Mr Hale Bob, have been selected to represent Ireland at the European Pony Championships to be held at Kapsovar, Hungary, next week (July 25 - 29).

Sive is just 13 and this is her first year competing at International level gaining her European qualification scores in Pompadour, France, in recent weeks.

Sive has just finished her first year in Rockwell College and is a member of the Avondhu Pony Club.

Pictured above are Sive Kearney & Mr Hale Bob at Pompadour, France.