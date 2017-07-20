Carrick on Suir swimmer triumphs in Barry McCarthy races

The Barry McCarthy Memorial Swims in the River Suir last Saturday afternoon were watched by a large crowd in glorious summer weather and a local athlete won the best male swimmer award.

The Best Overall Male Swimmer prize was won by Cian O'Keeffe of Carrick-on-Suir Triathlon Club, who was first in the 1500 men's race. Aoife Gore from Waterford, who was victorious in the 750ms women's race, won the Best Overall Female Swimmer award.

Sixty-five swimmers competed in the six swim races in the Suir at Sean Healy Park over the distances of 1500m, 750m and 500m. The event is estimated to have raised more than €2000 for South Tipperary Hospice.

Garry McCarthy, twin brother of the late Barry McCarthy whom the swim races are named after, said it was a most enjoyable afternoon of swimming and the event went very smoothly. The Carrick-on-Suir Triathlon Club founder was among the prize winners finishing second in the 500m race.

On behalf of his family, Garry thanked all the participants and all who donated to the Hospice. He also thanked Carrick-on-Suir River Rescue, Carrick-on-Suir Social & Literary Club and the Sean Kelly Centre for their assistance in running the swims.

Full results: 1500m Men: 1st Cian O'Keeffe, Carrick Triathlon Club; 2nd Joseph Morgan, Clonmel, 3rd, Graham Jensen, Clonmel. 750m Men: 1st Conor Power, Carrick Dippers Swim Club; Lar Boland, Tried & Tested Triathlon Club, Dungarvan; 3rd William Lonergan, Carrick-on-Suir Triathlon Club. 500m Men: 1st Conor McDonagh, Waterford Triathlon Club; 2nd Garry McCarthy of Carrick-on-Suir Triathlon Club, 3rd Ian McHardy, Carrick-on-Suir Triathlon Club.

1500 Women: 1st Aoife Trihy, Waterford; Nicola Moloney, Tried & Tested Triathlon Club, Dungarvan; 3rd Nell McCarthy, Clonmel. 750m Women: 1st Aoife Gore, Waterford; 2nd Shannon Lacey, 3rd Bevan Lyons, Carrick-on-Suir Triathlon Club. 500m Women: 1st Philipa Keating, Dungarvan; 2nd Ingrid Mellens, Tried & Tested Triathlon Club; 3rd Natasha Lannigan, Tried & Tested Triathlon Club.

The Barry McCarthy Memorial Swims are a popular rehearsal competition for many athletes competing in the annual Carrick-on-Suir Triathlon, which takes place on Sunday, July 30 at 12.30pm.