Seamus Kennedy, Darragh Mooney and Noel McGrath recalled to Tipp hurling team

Seamus Kennedy has been recalled to the Tipperary team for Saturday's All-Ireland Senior Hurling Championship quarter-final against Clare at Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

The St. Mary's defender is one of three changes to the team that beat Dublin in the All-Ireland qualifier at Semple Stadium a fortnight ago.

Darragh Mooney returns in goal in place of Darren Gleeson, while Noel McGrath comes into the half forward line in place of Jason Forde.

The Eire Og Annacarty/Donohill 'keeper was selected to line out against Dublin but was forced to cry off with a back injury.

Meanwhile, manager Michael Ryan has opted for Noel McGrath's experience in the half forward line.

Saturday's match starts at 3pm and will be shown live on RTE.

The curtain raiser at 1pm is the All-Ireland Minor Hurling Championship quarter-final between Clare and Galway.

The Tipperary team is

1. Daragh Mooney - Eire Óg Annacarty-Donohill

2. Donagh Maher - Burgess

3. Tomás Hamill - Moyne-Templetuohy

4. James Barry - Upperchurch-Drombane

5. Seamus Kennedy - St. Mary's

6. Ronan Maher - Thurles Sarsfields

7. Padraic Maher (captain) - Thurles Sarsfields

8. Brendan Maher - Borris-Ileigh

9. Michael Breen - Ballina

10. Noel McGrath - Loughmore-Castleiney

11. Patrick Maher - Lorrha-Dorrha

12. Dan McCormack - Borris-Ileigh

13. John O'Dwyer - Killenaule

14. Seamus Callanan - Drom/Inch

15. John McGrath - Loughmore-Castleiney

