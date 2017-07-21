Tipperary weekend GAA fixtures - South and West divisions
Junior and minor hurling action this weekend.
With the Tipperary senior hurlers involved in All Ireland quarter final action in Cork on Saturday, most of the club action centres on junior and minor games with a busy programme in both South and West divisions.
West Tipperary GAA Fixtures
Friday July 21
Junior Hurling A Championship Round 3
Emly, 19:30, Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams V Emly, David Grogan (Unconfirmed)
Junior B Hurling Championship Group 1 Round 4
Cappawhite, 19:30, Sean Treacys V Galtee Rovers/St Pecaun, John Mc Cormack
Junior B Hurling Championship Group 2 Round 4
Sean Treacy Park, 19:30, Solohead V Golden-Kilfeacle, Richard O Connor
Golden, 19:30, Clonoulty/Rossmore V Éire Óg Anacarty/Donohill, Referee: Phil Ryan
Sunday July 23
Junior Hurling A Championship Round 3
Pairc Ciocaim Dundrum, 18:00, Rockwell Rovers V Clonoulty/Rossmore, Mark Jordan (Unconfirmed)
Intermediate Hurling Quarter-Final
Pairc Ciocaim Dundrum, 19:15, Golden-Kilfeacle V Sean Treacys (E.T. if Necessary), Fergal Horgan (Unconfirmed)
Quarter-Final Replay
Sean Treacy Park, 19:00, Cappawhite V Lattin Cullen Gaels (E.T. if Necessary), John O'Grady (Unconfirmed)
South Tipperary GAA Fixtures
Sunday July 23
Minor Hurling A Group 1 Round 2
Kilsheelan 12:00 Carrick Swans V Moyle Rovers, Jason Lyons (Unconfirmed)
O Sullivan Insurances 2017 South Tipperary Minor A Hurling Gr 2 Play Off
Round 3
Fethard GAA Park 12:00 Ballingarry V Mullinahone (E.T. if Necessary), Patrick Fennelly
Junior Hurling A Championship Quarter Final
Cahir 19:00 Father Sheehys V St Patrick's (E.T. if Necessary), Brian Tyrell
Ballylooby 19:00 Ballybacon/Grange V Newcastle (E.T. if Necessary), Noel Cosgrave
Quarter Final
Monroe 19:00 Cahir V Grangemockler Ballyneale (E.T. if Necessary)
Clonmel Sportsfield 19:00 Killenaule V Skeheenarinky (E.T. if Necessary), Paddy Ivors
