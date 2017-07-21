Tipperary weekend GAA fixtures - South and West divisions

Tipperary weekend GAA fixtures - South and West divisions

Junior and minor hurling action this weekend.

With the Tipperary senior hurlers involved in All Ireland quarter final action in Cork on Saturday, most of the club action centres on junior and minor games with a busy programme in both South and West divisions.

West Tipperary GAA Fixtures

Friday July 21 

Junior Hurling A Championship Round 3

Emly, 19:30, Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams V Emly, David Grogan (Unconfirmed)

 Junior B Hurling Championship Group 1 Round 4

Cappawhite,  19:30, Sean Treacys V Galtee Rovers/St Pecaun, John Mc Cormack

 Junior B Hurling Championship Group 2 Round 4

Sean Treacy Park, 19:30, Solohead V Golden-Kilfeacle, Richard O Connor

Golden, 19:30, Clonoulty/Rossmore V Éire Óg Anacarty/Donohill, Referee: Phil Ryan

Sunday July 23

 Junior Hurling A Championship Round 3

Pairc Ciocaim Dundrum, 18:00, Rockwell Rovers V Clonoulty/Rossmore,  Mark Jordan (Unconfirmed)

 Intermediate Hurling Quarter-Final

Pairc Ciocaim Dundrum, 19:15, Golden-Kilfeacle V Sean Treacys (E.T. if Necessary), Fergal Horgan (Unconfirmed)

Quarter-Final Replay

Sean Treacy Park, 19:00, Cappawhite V Lattin Cullen Gaels (E.T. if Necessary),  John O'Grady (Unconfirmed)

South Tipperary GAA Fixtures

Sunday July 23

Minor Hurling A Group 1 Round 2

Kilsheelan 12:00 Carrick Swans V Moyle Rovers, Jason Lyons (Unconfirmed)

O Sullivan Insurances 2017 South Tipperary Minor A Hurling Gr 2 Play Off

Round 3

Fethard GAA Park 12:00 Ballingarry V Mullinahone (E.T. if Necessary), Patrick Fennelly

Junior Hurling A Championship Quarter Final

Cahir 19:00 Father Sheehys V St Patrick's (E.T. if Necessary), Brian Tyrell

Ballylooby 19:00 Ballybacon/Grange V Newcastle (E.T. if Necessary), Noel Cosgrave

Quarter Final

Monroe 19:00 Cahir V Grangemockler Ballyneale (E.T. if Necessary)

Clonmel Sportsfield 19:00 Killenaule V Skeheenarinky (E.T. if Necessary), Paddy Ivors