Tipperary camogie girls beat Offaly to reach All Ireland quarter finals

Tipperary senior camogie team kept their season alive by the narrowest of margins with victory over Offaly in the championship on Saturday.

The 3-13 to 2-13 win at Birr, coupled with Wexford's win over Limerick, puts Tipp in the All Ireland quarter final with a single point score difference over Offaly.

In the quarter final Tipp play Galway.

Tipp started well in Birr with points from Cait Devane, Megan Ryan and Ereena Fryday before Offaly settled. Ciardha Maher had a Tipp goal in t he 15th minute that was cancelled by a Siobhan Flannery goal for Offaly.

Megan Ryan was having a great game for Tipp around midfield.

Ciardha Maher, who scored 2-1, puts the Offaly defence under pressure.

Tipp's second goal came from Orla O'Dywer in the 29th minute but Offaly replied with a Tina Hannon goal to leave it 2-6 each at half time.

Tipperary had a blistering start to the second half with a Ciardha Maher goal within a minute and Orla McEniry made a great body save moments later.

Further points from Cait Devane and Orla Dwyer, two each, and one each from Rosin Howard and Ciardha Maher put Tipp in the driving seat.

Offaly put in a storming finish but Tipp held on for the three points victory that proved so crucial.