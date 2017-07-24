Sean Tobin creates history with Clonmel AC's first national senior track title

History was created in Morton Stadium for the National Senior Track and Field Championships at the weekend for Clonmel AC.

Clonmel had its biggest ever entry at these prestigious championships with 4 athletes competing and the highlight was the win for Sean Tobin in the 1500m.

Tobin came second in his heat and went into the final as favourite.

The field of 15 athletes were bunched together for the first 700m and all the time Sean was well positioned in the second lane and able to cover any quick move.

So on the second last lap the pace was increased and Sean moved onto the shoulders of the leading two athletes and he reached the bell well positioned in third place.

Then with 250m to go Sean surged to the front and made every stride a winning one as he came home a very convincing champion in 3 mins 57.18 secs to claim his first National Track title in the style of a truecChampion.

Sean has now won national titles at Juvenile, Schools and Senior levels, a fantastic ambassador for the sport and indeed for his club and county.

Sean also created a piece of club history as he becomes the first club athlete to win a National track title since Athletics Ireland was formed in 2000.

Sean has lit up the sport in the past few weeks with some fantastic performances and winning this prestigious title is the one he will cherish the most as he joins a long list of talented Irish athletes who have won this title in the past, such as Eamon Coghlan, Ray Flynn, Marcus O'Sullivan, Frank O Mara and Mark Carroll to name but a few.

Michael Carey also competed in the 1500m but despite finishing an excellent fourth in his heat, failed to make the final.

In the 10000m, Kevin and William Maunsell were competing over the 26 lap distance. Going into this race Kevin had run a brilliant sub 30 minutes 10000m last May in England while William was tackling this track event for the very first time.

Kevin won the Bronze medal in 29 mins 52.08 secs with William finishing a very good 4th in 30 mins 7.2 secs, two fantastic performances from two very talented and dedicated athletes. Indeed Kevin created Club history as he becomes the first Club athlete to win a National Track and Field medal since Athletics Ireland was formed in 2000, a well deserved reward for all his dedication.