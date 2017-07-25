Former Clonmel player Niamh Briggs to captain Ireland in Women's Rugby World Cup

Former Clonmel player Niamh Briggs has been named captain of the Irish squad for the Women's Rugby World to be held in this country next month.

The Dungarvan woman had a wonderful spell with Clonmel where her performances are fondly remembered.

Briggs missed the Six Nations championship with a hamstring injury and hasn't played for Ireland since last November's defeat to New Zealand.

She is highly regarded in the women's game and brings a wealth of experiece to her role as captain. This will be her third World Cup having previously played in both 2010 and 2014

Coach Tom Tierney has named 28 players in his squad for the tournament which Ireland will host.

Scrum-half Nicole Cronin is the only uncapped member of the squad and she is one of a number of players in the squad with Rugby Sevens experience.

Ireland will face Australia, Japan and France in Pool C on the 9, 13 and 17 August in the UCD Bowl

The irish squad is -

Forwards - Ashleigh Baxter, Anna Caplice, Ciara Cooney, Ailis Egan, Paula Fitzpatrick, Ciara Griffin, Leah Lyons, Claire Molloy, Cliodhna Moloney, Heather O'Brien, Ciara O'Connor, Ruth O'Reilly, Lindsay Peat, Marie-Louise Reilly, Sophie Spence.

Backs - Niamh Briggs (captain), Eimear Considine, Mairead Coyne, Nicole Cronin, Jeamie Deacon, Katie Fitzhenry, Claire McLaughlin, Alison Miller, Larissa Muldoon, Jenny Murphy, Sene Naoupu, Nora Stapleton, Hannah Tyrrell.