Tipperary under 21 hurling manager William Maher steps down

Tipperary under 21 hurlng manager William Maher has stepped down from the position.

Tipperary Co. Board has announced that due to work commitments coinciding with further educational opportunities, the Ballingalrry man will not be seeking an extension to his term as manager when the position is up for renewal later in the year.

His decision, taken now, concurs with his immediate priorities and also to allow Tipperary Co. Executive time to plan ahead for his successor.

During his two year term as manager, William guided Tipperary to the Munster U21 Final in 2016 which his side lost to the eventual All-Ireland Champions. At a time when the grade is very strong provincially, his developmental panel acquitted themselves well in this year's campaign.

Tipperary Co. Board Chairman, Michael Bourke in appreciation had this to say – 'I thank William Maher for the enormous effort and contribution he has made to Tipperary in his tenure as U21 hurling manager.

“His knowledge and passion for the game is up there with the best and it's unfortunate for him and the County that results didn't give him the rewards his efforts deserved.

“I wish William well in his career and hope he will be able to continue to share his expertise through involvement with his club”.