Clerihan Girls are County Champions!

Clerihan U12 girls won their County Championship (B) on Sunday, June 25.

Within the first few minutes a great pass went into Ava Wall for super point. Cahir got some fantastic points but the full back Lauryn O’Flynn was outstanding. Corner backs Mia O’Sullivan and Eimear Heaphy were excellent, even with an injury Mia worked so hard.

Our superb top scorer Amy Doyle in the full forward position found the back of the net with our first goal. Our mid-fielders Aoibhinn Casey and Laoiseach Kinsella were everywhere working tirelessly, keeping the ball out of defence, both real team players. At half time Clerihan were down by a point.

Cahir continued to put points over the bar but 3 more goals from Amy Doyle (2) and Jessica Moloney (1) sealed the victory. Our half backs were under pressure through the whole game, but our captain Erin McMahon lead by example playing her heart out, along with Aoibhinn Brennan and Amy McMorrow who stuck it out for their team even after picking up injuries.

Amy O’Donnell showed her football skills when she went into mid-field and made some excellent runs down field into the forwards and cleaning up some breaking ball. Our goalie Caoilinn Casey was exceptional, she kept us in the game through the competition. At the final whistle the score was 4-1 to 10pts.

The club is proud of all the girls for their efforts over the season and congratulate them and their families on this great achievement. Our subs Caitlyn Farrell, Doireann Kinsella, Caoimhe Keeley, Millie Grimson and Aela NiCailleagh supported the girls all the way so well done to them too.

Team: Caoilinn Casey, Mia OSullivan, Lauryn O'Flynn, Eimear Heaphy, Amy Mc Morrow, Erin McMahon (C), Aoibhinn Brennan, Aoibhinn Casey, Laoiseach Kinsella, Jessica Moloney (1-0), Thea O’Leary, Erin Doyle, Ava Wall (0-1), Amy Doyle (3-0), Amy O'Donnell. Subs: Aoibheann Griffin, Caitlyn Farrell, Doireann Kinsella, Caoimhe Keeley, Millie Grimson & Aela NiCailleagh. Mentors: Mary Gaskin, Alison Doyle, Derek Doyle. First Aid: Evelyn McGrath