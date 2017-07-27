Tipperary junior soccer is back - new season kicks off on Saturday

It may still only be July but the soccer season kicks-off once again this weekend with four games down for decision in the John Delaney Cup.

It signals the start of another great season for the Tipperary Southern and District League across all divisions and youths campaigns.

The John Delaney Cup involves the top four teams from the South and North Tipperary leagues.

The games this week are on Saturday and they are -

St Michael’s v BT Harps, 7pm

Cloughjordan v Clonmel Town, 6:30pm

Peake Villa v Nenagh Celtic, 7pm

Thurles Town v Clonmel Celtic, 2:30pm