Tipperary weekend GAA fixtures - South and West divisions

Action across South and West divisions over the coming days.

 

 

There are games across a number of grades in the South and West Divisions over the coming days.

Here is the list – 

South Tipperary

Sunday July 30

Minor B Hurling Playoff Round 1

Monroe 19:00 Clerihan V Anner Gaels

Junior A Football Championship Round 2

Ardfinnan 19:00 Ballylooby/Castlegrace V Newcastle,  Brian Tyrell

 Junior Football B League Round 4

Ardfinnan 12:00 Ballyporeen V Cahir

Monroe 12:00 Fethard V Clerihan, Patrick Fennelly

 Minor Hurling A Group 1 Round 5

Kilsheelan 19:00 Moyle Rovers V St Mary's Clonmel, Martin Doyle

 Junior Football B League Round 7

Ned Hall Park 12:00 Clonmel Commercials V Moyle Rovers, Kieran Barrett

 

West Tipperary

Saturday July 29

 Junior Hurling A Championship

Sean Treacy Park 19:15 Rockwell Rovers V Emly (E.T. if Necessary)

Sunday July 30

Bertie's Bar Crosco Cup Final

Pairc Ciocaim Dundrum 12:00Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams V Lattin Cullen Gaels (E.T. if Necessary), Padraig Skeffington

Monday July 31

Minor Hurling 'B' Round 2

Annacarty 19:30 Éire Óg Anacarty/Donohill V Lattin Cullen Gaels, Andrew Purcell

Tuesday August 1

 O'Donoghue Cup Final

Annacarty 19:30 Arravale Rovers V Galtee Rovers/St Pecaun (E.T. if Necessary)

Junior B Hurling Championship Group 2 Round 3

Sean Treacy Park 19:30  Lattin Cullen Gaels V Solohead

Leahy Park Cashel 19:30 Golden-Kilfeacle V Clonoulty/Rossmore

 Junior B Hurling Championship Group 1 Round 5

Golden 19:30 Cashel King Cormacs V Rosegreen

Solohead 19:30 Cappawhite V Sean Treacys