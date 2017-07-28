Tipperary weekend GAA fixtures - South and West divisions
Action across South and West divisions over the coming days.
There are games across a number of grades in the South and West Divisions over the coming days.
Here is the list –
South Tipperary
Sunday July 30
Minor B Hurling Playoff Round 1
Monroe 19:00 Clerihan V Anner Gaels
Junior A Football Championship Round 2
Ardfinnan 19:00 Ballylooby/Castlegrace V Newcastle, Brian Tyrell
Junior Football B League Round 4
Ardfinnan 12:00 Ballyporeen V Cahir
Monroe 12:00 Fethard V Clerihan, Patrick Fennelly
Minor Hurling A Group 1 Round 5
Kilsheelan 19:00 Moyle Rovers V St Mary's Clonmel, Martin Doyle
Junior Football B League Round 7
Ned Hall Park 12:00 Clonmel Commercials V Moyle Rovers, Kieran Barrett
West Tipperary
Saturday July 29
Junior Hurling A Championship
Sean Treacy Park 19:15 Rockwell Rovers V Emly (E.T. if Necessary)
Sunday July 30
Bertie's Bar Crosco Cup Final
Pairc Ciocaim Dundrum 12:00Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams V Lattin Cullen Gaels (E.T. if Necessary), Padraig Skeffington
Monday July 31
Minor Hurling 'B' Round 2
Annacarty 19:30 Éire Óg Anacarty/Donohill V Lattin Cullen Gaels, Andrew Purcell
Tuesday August 1
O'Donoghue Cup Final
Annacarty 19:30 Arravale Rovers V Galtee Rovers/St Pecaun (E.T. if Necessary)
Junior B Hurling Championship Group 2 Round 3
Sean Treacy Park 19:30 Lattin Cullen Gaels V Solohead
Leahy Park Cashel 19:30 Golden-Kilfeacle V Clonoulty/Rossmore
Junior B Hurling Championship Group 1 Round 5
Golden 19:30 Cashel King Cormacs V Rosegreen
Solohead 19:30 Cappawhite V Sean Treacys
