Tipperary weekend GAA fixtures - South and West divisions

There are games across a number of grades in the South and West Divisions over the coming days.

Here is the list –

South Tipperary

Sunday July 30

Minor B Hurling Playoff Round 1

Monroe 19:00 Clerihan V Anner Gaels

Junior A Football Championship Round 2

Ardfinnan 19:00 Ballylooby/Castlegrace V Newcastle, Brian Tyrell

Junior Football B League Round 4

Ardfinnan 12:00 Ballyporeen V Cahir

Monroe 12:00 Fethard V Clerihan, Patrick Fennelly

Minor Hurling A Group 1 Round 5

Kilsheelan 19:00 Moyle Rovers V St Mary's Clonmel, Martin Doyle

Junior Football B League Round 7

Ned Hall Park 12:00 Clonmel Commercials V Moyle Rovers, Kieran Barrett

West Tipperary

Saturday July 29

Junior Hurling A Championship

Sean Treacy Park 19:15 Rockwell Rovers V Emly (E.T. if Necessary)

Sunday July 30

Bertie's Bar Crosco Cup Final

Pairc Ciocaim Dundrum 12:00Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams V Lattin Cullen Gaels (E.T. if Necessary), Padraig Skeffington

Monday July 31

Minor Hurling 'B' Round 2

Annacarty 19:30 Éire Óg Anacarty/Donohill V Lattin Cullen Gaels, Andrew Purcell

Tuesday August 1

O'Donoghue Cup Final

Annacarty 19:30 Arravale Rovers V Galtee Rovers/St Pecaun (E.T. if Necessary)

Junior B Hurling Championship Group 2 Round 3

Sean Treacy Park 19:30 Lattin Cullen Gaels V Solohead

Leahy Park Cashel 19:30 Golden-Kilfeacle V Clonoulty/Rossmore

Junior B Hurling Championship Group 1 Round 5

Golden 19:30 Cashel King Cormacs V Rosegreen

Solohead 19:30 Cappawhite V Sean Treacys