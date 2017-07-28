Condon Cup celebrates its 40th anniversary

Condon Cup Tennis Tournament. Front row left to right, Winning Team, Dave Barry, Cora Morrissey, Paul Condon presenting Cup to Aine Lonergan, and Sandra Charles. The runners up were Mark Cummins, Siobhan Slater, Alison Walsh and Anne Commins.

Last Friday evening, the annual Condon Cup Team event was run.

Thanks to Paul and the Condon family for continuing to sponsor this important team event, honouring the late Paddy, one of the legendary Hillview tennis figures.

This year was the 40th year of the competition. The tournament was played in a round robin format, the players showed great resilience as it was played in a deluge, but this did not stop a great evening's tennis.

The winning team was, Dave Barry, Cora Morrissey, Aine Lonergan, and Sandra Charles.

The runners up were Mark Cummins, Siobhan Slater, Alison Walsh and Anne Commins. Thanks to all who participated and especially organisers Siobhan and Declan.

Juniors, make progress by playing your ladder matches and see entry forms for Hillview Junior Open. There is a junior tennis summer camp running every morning this week from Tuesday to Friday. For adults, fun tournaments continue every Wednesday.

Pitch and Putt

After all the excitement of the All Irelands last weekend it is back to more routine events for the club this week.

The usual Tuesday Night scramble went ahead with a good turnout. Winners were the trio of Lorraine Creed, Bridget Walsh and David Cahill on a count back from Anne Delahunty, Mary Maloney and Adrian Anglim. The gross prize going to the trio of Enda Phelan, Nora Whelan and Jason Cunningham.

Upcoming competitions this week as well as the usual Tuesday night scramble. We will be running an Adult / juvenile scramble on Thursday July 27th.

Next Sunday July 30th we will be holding the Captains’ Prizes event - Paddy O’Hanrahan and Nora Whelan would appreciate your support for this important Hillview club event.

Therefore plenty of pitch and putt tournaments available to get out and play on our great course.