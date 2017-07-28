THE PUNTER'S EYE: Three horses worth backing at the Curragh this weekend

The Curragh hosts a strong card on Saturday and the 15:30 throws up an interesting affair. Silverkode is the most likely favourite as he goes to the Kildare track in search of a three-timer for a bang in-form yard, but looking through the form lines, I'd side with Fior Cliste (4/1). She was out of her depth when 22 lengths behind Aidan O'Brien's Cliffs of Moher at this track in October 2016, but opened her account this term with a two-length success at the expense of Bay of Skaill on July 13. She returned to the racetrack just a week later and found just Dermot Weld's Hunaina too good, holding on well for second place. The third-placed horse that day has come out and won since at Ffos Las, while the winner has form ties with the likes of Little Clarinet and Peticoatgovernment. That reads like decent form now and is probably better than anything the others in this field have to offer. Elusive Time, Silverkode and Plough Boy all have form with one another, and perhaps Elusive Time poses the greatest risk to the selection.

Miss Power (3/1) could be one to side with it in the 16:05 event over five furlongs. Eddie Lynam has trained a number of stellar sprinting recruits, including Sole Power, and this filly could be the next one if she can put everything together. She's been first or second in five of her six career starts, winning three times. She was six lengths behind the winner on her racecourse debut but won her next two, before being outgunned by Celebration in a classic encounter. Prior to that, she accounted for Magic Bear by two lengths at Navan in October, before improving again to take the scalp of Go Kart at Naas on good to firm ground. In her loss to Celebration, she finished second by less than a length, and once again had Go Kart in behind her. Go Kart ran well to be second at Cork since, and is likely to re-oppose here yet again. Snowstar also deserves a market check, but Miss Power is in the hands of an expert and has held form with more than one of these already.

The 16:40 is a competitive race for average animals and it will perhaps pay to go with consistency over any other measure. That would lead me to Apparition (6/1) for Joseph O'Brien. This horse has finished in the front 3 on each of his last four starts, and was 4th in the race immediately prior to that quartet of results. Some of his form is very good, especially his most recent run against Clongowes. He finished second behind Jim Bolger's runner, just half a length in arrears, and that rival went on to run well in second place to Belgravia at Leopardstown. Before that, Apparition beat Magen's Moon at Killarney, another horse who has been in good heart recently. The run behind Clongowes was this horse's first run at the Curragh, and clearly proved to connections that he likes the track. With decent ground expected again this weekend, Apparition can haunt his rivals with a top amateur Derek O'Connor on his back. Light That could be the main danger for Jessica Harrington.

Selection Snapshot:

Saturday, July 29

Curragh 15:30 - Fior Cliste - WIN - 4/1

Curragh 16:05 - Miss Power - WIN - 3/1

Curragh 16:40 - Apparition - WIN - 6/1