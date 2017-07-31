Kearney outstanding as Clonmel Og claim County Tipperary league title

Clonmel Og won the County Football League Division 2 title with a 4-16 to 0-10 win over Golden-Kilfeact at New Inn.

The Clonmel side were on top from the start and led 2-11 to 0-4 at the break.

Clonmel Óg saw nine different players get on the scoresheet while they will also be delighted with the determination of their players to work back the field.

Johnny Cagney, Chris O’Gorman and Mathew Norris shone brightly for Clonmel Óg at regular intervals, but team captain Darragh Kearney was the most obvious candidate for the man of the match award.

Two Johnny Cagney frees got Clonmel Óg off the mark before Chris O’Gorman added a smasher from play in the seventh minute. Two Eoin Fallon frees book-ended a Keith Landy effort and Clonmel Óg led 0-5 to 0-1 by the 12th minute.

A Landy free cut the deficit to three before Clonmel Óg surged into a 0-9 to 0-2 lead thanks to points from Aaron Arrigan (two), Conor Arrigan and Graham Quinn. The Clonmel Óg performance featured some neat attacking play and they were full value for a seven-point lead in the 18th minute.

Tom Byrnes responded for a struggling Golden-Kilfeacle side, but Clonmel Óg pressed on with scores from Chris O’Gorman and Mathew Norris (0-11 to 0-3). Clonmel Óg had threatened to score a goal in the eighth minute, but Ben Blackford saved brilliantly from the raiding Chris O’Gorman. The wing-forward, however, would make no mistake in the 22nd minute when played in by Mathew Norris - O’Gorman finished emphatically off his right.

A Josh Keane effort brought his side’s opening half tally to four, but Golden-Kilfeacle were left cursing their misfortune in the 24th and 28th minutes when Daniel Currivan went for goal and hit a post before Darragh Kearney bravely blocked a Niall Fogarty rasper.

Clonmel Óg struck for their second three-pointer two minutes into first half injury time when a lightning-fast counter-attack carved Golden-Kilfeacle open and Conor Arrigan finished off his right (2-11 to 0-4).

Golden-Kilfeacle rallied during the opening eight minutes of the second half when they out-scored Clonmel Óg 0-3 to 0-1 thanks to points from Keith Landy, Tom Byrnes and Killian Hayde - Landy was one of the few Golden-Kilfeacle men to catch the eye.

In the 39th minute goalkeeper Ben Blackford spilled an Aaron Arrigan effort which fell short; Eoin Fallon gathered possession and Blackford fouled the Clonmel Óg full-forward for a penalty which Johnny Cagney expertly converted (3-12 to 0-7).

Darragh Kearney bravely blocked another Golden-Kilfeacle effort in the 40th minute - this time he denied Daniel Currivan. Keith Landy converted the resultant ’45 and landed another point in the 46th minute to leave twelve between them (3-12 to 0-9).

Clonmel Óg extended their lead to fifteen in the 48th minute when Mathew Norris set up Darren Blanch for a fourth goal. John Bates and Mathew Norris (two) added further points before a Tom Byrnes effort in the 57th minute brought the scoring to a conclusion from a Golden-Kilfeacle point of view while a Johnny Cagney free closed out this disappointing contest.

Clonmel Óg: Keith Madigan, Kevin McGrath, Darragh Kearney (captain), Craig Harnett, Marc Ahearne, Colin O’Mahoney, Noel Walsh, Johnny Cagney (1-3, 0-3 frees, 1-0 penalty), Graham Quinn (0-1), Mathew Norris (0-3), Aaron Arrigan (0-3), Chris O’Gorman (1-2), John Bates (0-1), Eoin Fallon (0-2, 0-2 frees), Conor Arrigan (1-1). Subs: (25th blood) Eddie Power for Noel Walsh (reversed 32nd minute), (45th) Darren Blanch (1-0) for Eoin Fallon, (49th) Eddie Power for Chris O’Gorman, (53rd) Brian Bates for Craig Hartnett, (55th) Craig Cairns for Mathew Norris, (blood 58th) Craig Hartnett for Noel Walsh.

Golden-Kilfeacle: Ben Blackford, Mathew Ryan, Aidan O’Connell, Jonathan Wade, David Wade, Cian O’Connell, Daithí Bargary, Niall Heffernan, Josh Keane (0-1), Niall Fogarty, Shane Stapleton, Andy Byrnes, Daniel Currivan, Tom Byrnes (0-3), Keith Landy (0-5, 0-1 frees, 0-1 ‘45s). Subs: (HT) Killian Hayde (0-1) for Niall Fogarty, (HT) Brian Fogarty for Jonathan Wade, (43rd) Paul Fogarty for Ben Blackford, (blood 49th) Niall Fogarty for Aidan O’Connell (reversed 53rd minute).

Referee: Jonathan Cullen (Loughmore-Castleiney).