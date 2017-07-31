Two Tipperary cyclists on Irish team for European championships this week

Two Tipperary riders are on the Irish team for the 2017 European Road Cycling Championships which take place in Herning, Denmark this week

Cycling Ireland has announced that seventeen of Ireland’s fastest cyclists will compete across the Elite Men, Elite Women, U23 and Junior Men’s categories, with fast tempo racing promised, thanks to a flat route in both the Road Race and Time Trial.

Among those donning the green jersey will be Tipperary's Sam Bennett and Michael O'Loughlin.

The Time Trials take place first, with European Silver medallist in the Individual Pursuit, Xeno Young, competing on Wednesday in the Junior Men’s Time Trial, along with Ben Walsh.

On Thursday three Irish National Champions will be in action, with Eileen Burns, Michael O’Loughlin and Ryan Mullen testing themselves on the fast course. Pocket Rocket Eddie Dunbar rounds off what will be a strong entry for Ireland in the Time Trial events.

Attention will turn to the Road Races on Friday with all riders, bar one, competing on the flat 20km looped race. Cycling Ireland Technical Director Brian Nugent expects fast racing in the road races:

“The courses for both the Road Race and TT are very fast, with a few technical corners included in the Road Race in around the town. They are good courses for the teams we have selected. The Road Races should come to a bunch sprint, or a sprint from a fairly large group. We have strong riders in all the categories and are expecting to do well here.”

Ireland’s Road Racing team includes National Road Champions Lydia Boylan, Ryan Mullen and Michael O’Loughlin, with sprint specialist Sam Bennett also named on the Elite Men’s team.

The teams are -

Elite Men

Sam Bennett (Tipperary,Bora–Hansgrohe,16/10/90)

Matt Brammeier (Liverpool, Aqua Blue Sport, 7/6/85)

Ryan Mullen (Wales, Cannondale-Drapac – 7/8/94)

Sean McKenna (Dublin,Aqua Blue Sport Academy,8/3/94)

Damien Shaw (Mullingar,An Post ChainReaction,10/7/84)

Elite Women

Lydia Boylan (Dublin, TeamWNT,19/7/87)

Eileen Burns (Ballymena CC,17/2/89)

U23 Men

Eddie Dunbar (Banteer,Axeon-Hagens Berman,1/5/96)

Michael O’Loughlin (Tipperary,Team Wiggins,14/2/97)

Daire Feeley (Roscommon,Team iTap, 4/12/96)

Darragh O’Mahony (Mallow, Kanturk, 30/12/97)

Matthew Teggart (Banbridge,An Post ChainReaction,8/1/96)

Junior Men

John Buller (Banbridge CC,4/2/99)

Aaron Doherty (Westport, NRPT,22/3/00)

Patrick Doogan (Donegal,Powerhouse Sport,14/2/00)

Ben Walsh (Westport – NRPT – 23/8/99)

Xeno Young (Down,Powerhouse Sport,9/11/99)