Cahir stage finish for Suir Valley classic

The Suir Valley 3 day cycle classic will have a stage finish in Cahir Town again this year on August Bank holiday weekend. Local councillor Andy Moloney who welcomed the race to Cahir last year attended the launch last week in the Town Hall and confirmed that it’s all systems go once again.

Following on from a meeting after last year’s event, it has been decided to bring the finish line back towards the Cahir Post Office this year thus freeing up the Square allowing better traffic management.

The road will not be closed until a few minutes before the arrival of the Race and its cavalcade.

The many TV stations that covered the race last year showed the Town in all its beauty. Cllr Moloney encouraged locals to come out in force and welcome the big international entry to the town. The race itself is a big economic boost to south Tipperary with over 1800 bed spaces sold over the weekend.

The race is due to finish in Cahir around 3.30pm on this Saturday, 5th August having travelled from Clonmel, Carrick, Mahon Falls, Kilbrien, Ballymac, Clogheen, Ballylooby and onto the finish in Cahir.

One of the main sponsors of the race is Morrison BMW who will supply 10 high range cars for the Marshals and judges.

The cyclists will also pass through Cahir Town on Monday morning of the 7th August on the last of the four Stages of the race.