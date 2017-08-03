Tipperary GAA weekend fixtures in South and West divisions

While all Tipperary eyes will be on Croke Park on Sunday for the All Ireland senior hurling championship semi-final against Galway, thre are also games at divisional level.

The games in the South and West divisions are -

South Tipperary

FRIDAY, AUGUST 4

Minor B Hurling Play-off Rd 2

Ned Hall Park 19:00 Anner Gaels V Kilsheelan-Kilcash. Ref: Luke Foran (U)

Junior Hurling A Championship Semi Final

Fethard GAA Park 19:00 Ballybacon/Grange V St Patrick's (ET if necessary). Ref: Noel Cosgrave (U)

SATURDAY, AUGUST 5

Junior Hurling A Championship Semi Final

Monroe 18:00 Skeheenarinky V Grangemockler Ballyneale (ET if necessary). Referee: Paul Guinan (U)

West Tipperary

FRIDAY, AUGUST 4

Intermediate Football Round 3

Leahy Park Cashel 19:30 Rockwell Rovers V Golden-K. Ref: Michael Duffy

Junior B Football Grp 1 Rd 3

Cappawhite 19:30 Solohead V Éire Óg Anacarty/Donohill. Ref: Mark Jordan

Junior A Football Group 1 Round 5

Lattin 19:30 Emly V Arravale Rovers. Referee: Seanie Peters

Golden 19:30 Cappawhite V Rosegreen. Referee: Paddy Russell

SATURDAY, AUGUST 5

Intermediate Hurling

Sean Treacy Park 19:15 Galtee Rovers/St Pecaun V Lattin Cullen Gaels (ET). Referee: Fergal Horgan

MONDAY, AUGUST 7

Intermediate Hurling

Pairc Ciocaim, Dundrum 15:00 Cashel King Cormacs V Sean Treacys (ET) Referee: Phil Ryan