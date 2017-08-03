Tipperary GAA weekend fixtures in South and West divisions

There's action in South and West divisions this weekend.

 

While all Tipperary eyes will be on Croke Park on Sunday for the All Ireland  senior hurling championship semi-final against Galway, thre are also games at divisional level.

The games in the South and West divisions are - 

South Tipperary

FRIDAY, AUGUST 4

Minor B Hurling Play-off Rd 2

Ned Hall Park 19:00 Anner Gaels V Kilsheelan-Kilcash. Ref: Luke Foran (U)

Junior Hurling A Championship Semi Final

Fethard GAA Park 19:00 Ballybacon/Grange V St Patrick's (ET if necessary). Ref: Noel Cosgrave (U)

SATURDAY, AUGUST 5

Junior Hurling A Championship Semi Final

Monroe 18:00 Skeheenarinky V Grangemockler Ballyneale (ET if necessary). Referee: Paul Guinan (U)

West Tipperary

FRIDAY, AUGUST 4

Intermediate Football Round 3

Leahy Park Cashel 19:30 Rockwell Rovers V Golden-K. Ref: Michael Duffy

Junior B Football Grp 1 Rd 3

Cappawhite 19:30 Solohead V Éire Óg Anacarty/Donohill. Ref: Mark Jordan

 Junior A Football Group 1 Round 5

Lattin 19:30 Emly V Arravale Rovers. Referee: Seanie Peters

Golden 19:30 Cappawhite V Rosegreen. Referee: Paddy Russell

SATURDAY, AUGUST 5

Intermediate Hurling

Sean Treacy Park 19:15 Galtee Rovers/St Pecaun V Lattin Cullen Gaels (ET). Referee: Fergal Horgan

MONDAY, AUGUST 7

Intermediate Hurling

Pairc Ciocaim, Dundrum 15:00 Cashel King Cormacs V Sean Treacys (ET) Referee: Phil Ryan