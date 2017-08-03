Tipperary GAA weekend fixtures in South and West divisions
There's action in South and West divisions this weekend.
While all Tipperary eyes will be on Croke Park on Sunday for the All Ireland senior hurling championship semi-final against Galway, thre are also games at divisional level.
The games in the South and West divisions are -
South Tipperary
FRIDAY, AUGUST 4
Minor B Hurling Play-off Rd 2
Ned Hall Park 19:00 Anner Gaels V Kilsheelan-Kilcash. Ref: Luke Foran (U)
Junior Hurling A Championship Semi Final
Fethard GAA Park 19:00 Ballybacon/Grange V St Patrick's (ET if necessary). Ref: Noel Cosgrave (U)
SATURDAY, AUGUST 5
Junior Hurling A Championship Semi Final
Monroe 18:00 Skeheenarinky V Grangemockler Ballyneale (ET if necessary). Referee: Paul Guinan (U)
West Tipperary
FRIDAY, AUGUST 4
Intermediate Football Round 3
Leahy Park Cashel 19:30 Rockwell Rovers V Golden-K. Ref: Michael Duffy
Junior B Football Grp 1 Rd 3
Cappawhite 19:30 Solohead V Éire Óg Anacarty/Donohill. Ref: Mark Jordan
Junior A Football Group 1 Round 5
Lattin 19:30 Emly V Arravale Rovers. Referee: Seanie Peters
Golden 19:30 Cappawhite V Rosegreen. Referee: Paddy Russell
SATURDAY, AUGUST 5
Intermediate Hurling
Sean Treacy Park 19:15 Galtee Rovers/St Pecaun V Lattin Cullen Gaels (ET). Referee: Fergal Horgan
MONDAY, AUGUST 7
Intermediate Hurling
Pairc Ciocaim, Dundrum 15:00 Cashel King Cormacs V Sean Treacys (ET) Referee: Phil Ryan
