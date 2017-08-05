Tipperary v Galway - Tipperary team announced
Two changes to line up
Michael Cahill returns to face Galway with Tipperary tomorrow
As Tipperary prepare to meet Galway for the third year in a row at the semi-final stage of the championship, manager Michael Ryan and his fellow selectors have chosen fourteen of last year's All-Ireland winning team to start in defence of their title against the Tribesmen tomorrow (Sunday).
It means a return for Darren Gleeson in goal and Michael Cahill at left corner back with James Barry reverting to his customary full back position.
The Tipperary starting 15 lines out
1. Darren Gleeson - Portroe
2. Donagh Maher - Burgess
3. James Barry - Upperchurch-Drombane
4. Michael Cahill - Thurles Sarsfields
5. Seamus Kennedy - St. Mary's
6. Ronan Maher - Thurles Sarsfields
7. Padraic Maher (Capt.) - Thurles Sarsfields
8. Brendan Maher - Borris-Ileigh
9. Michael Breen - Ballina
10. Dan McCormack - Borris-Ileigh
11. Patrick Maher - Lorrha-Dorrha
12. Noel McGrath - Loughmore-Castleiney
13. John O'Dwyer -Killenaule
14. Seamus Callanan -Drom & Inch
15. John McGrath - Loughmore-Castleiney
