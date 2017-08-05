Tipperary v Galway - Tipperary team announced

As Tipperary prepare to meet Galway for the third year in a row at the semi-final stage of the championship, manager Michael Ryan and his fellow selectors have chosen fourteen of last year's All-Ireland winning team to start in defence of their title against the Tribesmen tomorrow (Sunday).

It means a return for Darren Gleeson in goal and Michael Cahill at left corner back with James Barry reverting to his customary full back position.

The Tipperary starting 15 lines out

1. Darren Gleeson - Portroe

2. Donagh Maher - Burgess

3. James Barry - Upperchurch-Drombane

4. Michael Cahill - Thurles Sarsfields

5. Seamus Kennedy - St. Mary's

6. Ronan Maher - Thurles Sarsfields

7. Padraic Maher (Capt.) - Thurles Sarsfields

8. Brendan Maher - Borris-Ileigh

9. Michael Breen - Ballina

10. Dan McCormack - Borris-Ileigh

11. Patrick Maher - Lorrha-Dorrha

12. Noel McGrath - Loughmore-Castleiney

13. John O'Dwyer -Killenaule

14. Seamus Callanan -Drom & Inch

15. John McGrath - Loughmore-Castleiney